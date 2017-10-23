 Monday, October 23, 2017 66.9°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


State Seeks To Take Deposition Of Key Witness With Cancer In 17-Year-Old Cold Case Murder

Monday, October 23, 2017
Sarah Perry
Sarah Perry

The District Attorney's Office is asking to take the deposition of a key witness in a 17-year-old cold case murder, saying he has cancer that had spread from his brain to other parts of his body.

District Attorney Neal Pinkston said Michael Penterics has information in the case in which Jason Kirk Sanford, 44, of Westland, Mich, in charged in the June 2000 death of Sarah Lea (Davis) Perry.

Judge Tom Greenholtz asked that the state provide an affidavit giving more information about the condition of the witness. Another hearing will be next Monday morning.

DA Pinkston said the mother of Penterics gave information about his declining health to a Michigan police officer, who passed it on to his office.

He said Penterics earlier gave information about the case to detectives and is willing to testify, but may no longer be able to travel.

Defense attorney Johnny Houston raised issues about the current ability of the witness to testify since it was reported he had brain surgery.

Ms. Perry, who was 21 when she died, was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, June 14, 2000. The following afternoon two 12-year old boys playing in Spring Creek off the 1600 block of Springvale Avenue in East Ridge came upon a garbage can. One of the boys dared the other to open the lid. Inside the can was the partially nude body of Sarah Perry. The young mother, who had two small boys of her own, had been strangled. 

Just a few hours before she disappeared, Ms. Perry called East Ridge Police (at 4:11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2000) to request they check her home on Lockhart Lane for her estranged boyfriend, Jason Sanford. She said Sanford had threatened to hurt her and was trying to find her. An hour later, at 5:11 a.m., a police officer stopped to talk to her as she walked along the 6400 block of Ringgold Road. She told the officer Sanford was angry because she had ended their relationship. Several other witnesses reported seeing Ms. Perry in East Ridge. She was last seen alive at 8:30 that morning.  

The following evening, June 15, 2000, a few hours after the discovery of Ms. Perry’s body, Sanford bought a one-way ticket and boarded a Greyhound bus to Detroit. He has since been living in the Detroit metro area.  

Ms. Perry's mother, Pam Hilton, contacted the Cold Case Unit.  Detective Brian Ashburn, who is assigned to the CCU by Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond, talked with her and then began a review of the case file. He said he quickly recognized the case could be solved.  

Detective Ashburn and CCU investigator Michael Ray went to Detroit to conduct interviews in the case, then CCU Supervisor Mike Mathis presented the case to the Grand Jury.  

Sanford has been back in Hamilton County since August of last year, but a trial date has not yet been set.

Jason Sanford
Jason Sanford


October 27, 2017

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

October 25, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

October 23, 2017

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)


Breaking News

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us ... (click for more)

Opinion

October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Myth And Fact Check

My husband and I recently had the privilege of participating in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Chattanooga. I listened as my husband told the audience about how his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was nine and how she died from the disease when he was fourteen. As a child, my husband didn’t understand what breast cancer ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Evil This Way Comes

There is a line in Act IV of William Shakespeare's Macbeth, as some of the 20,000 students at Middle Tennessee State are taught, that reads: "By the pricking of my thumbs / Something wicked this way comes." The professors explain that in the 16 th century the “pricking of thumbs” meant an intuition of evil about to happen and every student at MTSU knows several white supremacy ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Mueller Nets Game Winner In 1-0 Soccer Win

Jordan Mueller picked up her own pass and pushed a shot into an empty net to give Chattanooga 1-0 Southern Conference women’s soccer win over Wofford on Senior Day at Finley Stadium on a cloudy Sunday afternoon.   “Pure grit by Jordan Mueller,” Chattanooga head coach Gavin McKinney said. “She is a gritty, tough, hardworking kid and it showed for the goal. She went and pressed ... (click for more)

Top-Ranked Alabama Smashes Tennessee 45-7

(This story has been updated) Tennessee, a 34-point underdog in one of college football’s better long-running series, stayed close for one quarter before top-ranked Alabama switched to another gear and pummeled the struggling Vols, 45-7, Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The rock-ribbed Crimson Tide defense locked down Tennessee’s ground game, hounded quarterback ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors