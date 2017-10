Monday, October 23, 2017

Chattanooga Police are seeking information on Bradley Luttrell, 24, who was last seen leaving his mother's residence in Chattanooga, on Wednesday.

He was a passenger in a silver Scion. His mother said that there have been threats made against him.

He was possibly seen in Dayton, where he seemed disoriented and possibly bleeding.

He is 6'2" and weighs 210 pounds.

If anyone has information, they should call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423 698-252.