Car Being Pursued By Deputies Goes Into River; Driver Swims Off; 2 Females Taken Into Custody

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

A vehicle being pursued by deputies on River Canyon Road wound up in the Tennessee River and the driver swam away.

One of two females in the vehicle also try to swim off when she climbed from the car after it went into the river. She and a second female were taken to a hospital to be checked out, then taken to jail.

The Sheriff's Office said, "At 10:02 p. m. on Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office became involved in the pursuit starting in the 2300 block of Suck Creek Road. The deputy pursued the vehicle to the 19500 block of River Canyon Road, where the vehicle left the roadway, traveling through a private residence yard.

"The driver of the vehicle jumped out while the vehicle was still in motion and ran down a boat ramp and into the waterfront fleeing from law enforcement.

"The fleeing driver left the car in drive when he jumped out, and it continued travelling down the boat ramp and entered the river. After the vehicle entered the river, the two females exited. One female made it back to the shore line, while the other one, along with the driver, swam out into the river refusing commands of deputies to swim towards the shoreline. Deputies did finally manage to apprehend the other female out of the river."

The man had not been located at of Tuesday morning. The Hamilton County Marine Patrol was joined by the TWRA to assist from the water, and the Red Bank Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded with patrol support.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to search for and identify the driver, it was stated.