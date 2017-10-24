Griffin Facing Charges After Speeding Through Brainerd Neighborhood Drunk

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Police said an intoxicated man wrecked after speeding through a Brainerd neighborhood on Sunday.

Barry Labron Griffin Jr., 24, of 1111 S. Holly St., was charged with reckless endangerment, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime, reckless driving, theft, two counts of possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, evading arrest and speeding.

An officer said he saw a white sedan traveling at an extremely high rate of speed south on Brainerd Road. He said the vehicle was going through traffic above 65 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The officer initiated a traffic stop in the 5200 block of Brainerd Road, but the vehicle turned right on Howell Street. The vehicle initially began to slow down, but it sped back up.

The officer said the vehicle was traveling above 45 mph in the neighborhood. It tried to make a turn on Old Mission Road, but wrecked.

Griffin stated, without being asked, that he "was DUI and drunk," the officer stated.

He had a strong smell of an intoxicant and bloodshot, watery eyes. He needed assistance walking.

A search of the vehicle turned up two handguns. Both a Ruger 9mm and a Glock 22 .40 caliber were loaded with one round each in the chamber.

It was found that the Glock was stolen.

Griffin had a small amount of marijuana in a small bag.

His blood alcohol level was taken at the jail.