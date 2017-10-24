2 Juveniles Arrested, 2 More At Large After Early Morning Car Pursuit

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Two juveniles were arrested and two more are at large after an early morning car chase at Ooltewah.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at 2:18 a.m. on Tuesday to the 6700 block of Neville Road on a suspicious vehicle call described as a dark-colored Toyota Tundra.

When a deputy arrived, the suspicious vehicle was located on Streamside Drive. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment, the driver of the vehicle sped off, but was finally stopped going the opposite direction on Tranquility Drive.

Other deputies soon arrived at the area, and the driver of the vehicle intentionally rammed the front end of a sheriff’s patrol unit and continued in an attempt to evade police. Deputies pursued the vehicle to the 7200 block of Mountain View Road, where the driver jumped from the vehicle while it was still in motion. The vehicle came to a rest after crashing into a telephone line junction box.

Three other occupants then jumped and ran from the vehicle resulting in a foot pursuit. With the assistance of the Chattanooga Police Department, one of the passengers was apprehended and found to be a juvenile. The driver of the vehicle, who was also a juvenile, was later taken into custody at the BP Station in the 8900 block of Lee Highway by a deputy sheriff.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen from the 700 block of Huntly Lane, Chattanooga.

The two juveniles in custody were transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Unit. The juvenile passenger was charged with burglary of an auto and evading arrest. The juvenile driver of the vehicle was charged with burglary of an auto, felony evading arrest, evading arrest, aggravated assault, theft over $10,000 and driving without a license. The other two juveniles passengers could not be identified and are still at large.

The public is encouraged to contact the sheriff's Investigative Services Division at 423 209-8940 or visit the Confidential Tip Center at hcsheriff.gov with any information relating to this case.

