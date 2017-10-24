Haslam Announces Departure Of Warren Wells For Unum

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Governor Bill Haslam announced on Tuesday that Director of Legislation Warren Wells will leave the administration on Dec. 1, to join the government affairs team at Unum in Chattanooga.

Mr. Wells, 34, has served in the governor’s office since 2011. He became Governor Haslam’s chief strategist for legislation in 2015 and was instrumental to the passage of the IMPROVE Act, the Reconnect Act and the STRONG Act, landmark initiatives for Governor Haslam.



“Warren has been invaluable to some of this administration’s biggest achievements and bringing about significant positive change to his home state,” Governor Haslam said. “We will miss his guidance and insight at developing and implementing our legislative strategy, and personally I will miss having him as a senior member of my team. I wish him all the best in his new endeavor.”



Mr. Wells, a combat veteran, spent nine years in the Tennessee National Guard from August 2001 to August 2010, serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom and earning a Combat Action Badge and an Army Commendation Medal.



“Working for the governor and serving Tennesseans in this role has been the highlight of my career,” Mr. Wells said. “I will miss being a member of the Governor’s team and working every day to make Tennessee a better place.”



The Shelbyville native is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University where he earned a degree in political science. Mr. Wells completed his tenth session on Capitol Hill in 2017. He served as a research analyst for the Senate Transportation Committee before becoming the legislative liaison for the Department of Finance and Administration in 2011.



He joined the governor’s office in August 2011 as deputy for legislation, helping pass the Tennessee Promise, workers’ compensation reform and the TEAM Act. Mr. Wells previously served on the board for Volunteer Tennessee and is a Tennessee Promise mentor.



He is a member of St. Patrick’s Anglican Church in Murfreesboro and lives in Wartrace with his wife, Jessica, and his son, Walker.



Governor Haslam is expected to announce Mr. Wells’ successor later this week.

