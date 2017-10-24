Number Of Newspaper Veterans Among 34 Let Go By Times Free Press

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

The Chattanooga Times Free Press on Tuesday laid off 34 employees, including several with decades of service at the morning newspaper.

Teresa Chumley, a circulation department veteran, said others with long tenure on the list included Ward Gossett in sports, Judy Spears, Nellie Jordan, Martha Tiffin and Jim Hazard.

Ms. Spears had been with the newspaper for over 60 years after being hired by the late Chattanooga News Free Press Publisher Roy McDonald.

Chattanooga Times Free Press President Jeff DeLoach issued this statement:

"In an effort to better position the Chattanooga Times Free Press to continue providing award-winning journalism and advertising for the community, the company is making structural changes that better align us with today’s technology, which have also resulted in the elimination of some jobs.

"Today the Times Free Press has reduced its workforce by 34 positions as part of a necessary strategy to align the company to meet consumer demands for how news is received and consumed. Seventy percent of the personnel reductions are in support service areas that are being absorbed by advances in technology as well as centralization of activity within our company.

“While every job loss is a difficult decision, we believe these changes prepare us for continued future growth. With improvements in technology and changes in the way we now interact with readers and advertising clients, we want to make sure we have the best resources to effectively and efficiently serve our community today and tomorrow.

“We believe today’s changes allow us to be more efficient while causing no disruptions to the quality or delivery of the content that our readers and advertisers have come to trust. It is our intention to continuously evolve, as all businesses do, ensuring that we continue to meet the expectations of our readers and our advertising partners for years to come.”