Davidson Charged In Theft Of $30,000 Trailer, $155,000 Load Of AC Units

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Police have arrested Todd Merle Davidson in the theft of a $30,000 trailer that was loaded with Carrier air conditioning units worth $155,000.

Davidson, 45, of Woodbury, Tn., was charged with theft of property and theft over $60,000.

Police were contacted on Monday by Gary Ash, who works for Titan Transfer, about his Wabash 53-foot company semi-trailer that was missing.

He said he was home in Chattanooga for a couple of days and he parked the trailer with its expensive load of AC units at 2000 S. Kelly St.

The trailer and its contents were gone when he came back to hook up.

On Tuesday, an officer located a semi-truck that was reported stolen out of Missouri at 2409 Glass St. The driver - Davidson - was pulling up in the driveway with the missing Titan Transfer trailer.

James Fleming said he had met Davidson several days earlier and he offered to sell him AC units at a discounted price. He said Davidson told him he owns the trucking firm and has excess cargo he sells.

The stolen cargo and the Carrier units were found inside a building at the site that Fleming rents.

Fleming said he paid Davidson $11,000 for the units.