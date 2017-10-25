Some Civil Settlements Reached In Lawsuits Involving Woodmore Bus Wreck

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Some civil settlements have been reached in lawsuits involving the tragic Woodmore Elementary School bus wreck.

A number of suits were filed in Hamilton County Circuit Court after the wreck last November in Brainerd that killed six children and injured others.

The suits were brought against Durham School Services and bus driver Johnthony Walker.

Terms of the settlements were not made public.

One settlement involved the death of student Zoie Nash. It was brought by her mother, Misti Nash.

A second settlement was in the case filed by Natasha Smith in the death of student Zyanna Harris.

The cases are being handled by Judge J.B. Bennett.

Walker is facing trial next Feb. 27 in Criminal Court on six counts of vehicular homicide.