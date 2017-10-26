 Thursday, October 26, 2017 62.8°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


William Wright Arrested After Aiming Firearm At East Ridge Police Officer

Thursday, October 26, 2017

An off duty East Ridge Police Officer, Timothy Allison was traveling northbound on Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. in his personal vehicle in the 700 block of Marley Way. He observed a dark blue Chevrolet Cruze traveling southbound on Marley Way at a very high rate of speed on the residential street.

Officer Allison advised that the vehicle was traveling at such a high rate of that the driver almost struck his vehicle head on which forced him to swerve off the roadway and onto a resident’s driveway to avoid being struck.
 
Officer Allison turned around on the vehicle in an attempt to obtain the registration plate so that he could issue a BOLO alert to surrounding jurisdictions. As he got behind the Chevrolet Cruze, the driver stuck a black semi-automatic pistol out of the window which was rolled down. Officer Allison advised that the firearm had a mounted light attached to the it. The driver then partially exited the vehicle and turned towards Officer Allison while pointing the firearm in his direction.
 
Officer Allison obtained a Tennessee registration plate and he began following the vehicle while making contact with Hamilton County Dispatch over the phone. The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on South Germantown Road.

Hamilton County Dispatch provided the registered owner’s name and address to police. The registered owner of the vehicle was Quanterria Hughes and the registered address was 701 North Parkdale Avenue Apartment #A in Chattanooga.
 
East Ridge Police Officers accompanied by Chattanooga Police Officers immediately relocated to 701 Parkdale Avenue Apartment #A and located the dark blue Chevrolet Cruze displaying the registration plate observed by Office Allison parked in the yard.
 
While on scene, the registered owner of the vehicle arrived and advised that the Chevrolet Cruze was her vehicle; however, she said that her husband, William Hughes Wright, also drives the vehicle.
 
Mr. Wright was contacted over the phone and he walked to 701 North Parkdale Avenue on foot. Officer Allison positively identified William Hughes Wright as the driver of the vehicle who pointed a firearm at him. Wright was detained by police and issued his Miranda Warning. Mr. Wright advised police that he does reside at 701 North Parkdale Avenue Apartment #A with Quanterria Hughes and he further advised that there was a Glock firearm that sits on their nightstand in the bedroom.
 
Mrs. Hughes denied consent to search her residence, citing that she did not want officers to confiscate the firearm or marijuana that were in her apartment. A search warrant was obtained and served for the vehicle and the residence. The firearm was located inside the apartment along with narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Officers ran a check on the firearm and determined is had been reported stolen in Chesapeake, Va. William Wright was charged with aggravated assault and theft under $1,000. 

There were no injuries in the incident.



October 27, 2017

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

October 26, 2017

William Wright Arrested After Aiming Firearm At East Ridge Police Officer

October 26, 2017

Corker Says Implementation Of Sanctions Legislation Is Good First Step


Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

An off duty East Ridge Police Officer, Timothy Allison was traveling northbound on Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. in his personal vehicle in the 700 block of Marley Way. He observed a dark blue Chevrolet ... (click for more)

U.S. Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Thursday released the following statement regarding implementation of sanctions legislation recently passed by Congress.  ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

William Wright Arrested After Aiming Firearm At East Ridge Police Officer

An off duty East Ridge Police Officer, Timothy Allison was traveling northbound on Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. in his personal vehicle in the 700 block of Marley Way. He observed a dark blue Chevrolet Cruze traveling southbound on Marley Way at a very high rate of speed on the residential street. Officer Allison advised that the vehicle was traveling at such a high rate of that ... (click for more)

Opinion

Education Crosses Party Lines

Education crosses all barriers and effects every single person as citizens of Hamilton County, Tennessee, and our country.   In August, the State Collaborative on Reforming Education released the results of a statewide survey of likely voters in Tennessee’s 2018 gubernatorial primary elections. Among Democrats and Republicans surveyed, the results show improving the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Me & Death Threats

I was sorry to see Florida football coach Jim McElwain come out the other day with the fact he and some of his Gators had gotten death threats. In my view the minute you complain or whine about it “the bad guy” get some kind of perverted joy over the discomfort he caused. I’ve gotten more anonymous threats than anyone I know but that’s part of writing opinions. What is troubling ... (click for more)

Sports

Jones, Tennessee Needs Win Vs. Kentucky To Soothe Irate Fans

With coach Butch Jones literally fighting to keep his job and an anemic offense without its best weapon,   Tennessee continues SEC road play Saturday as the Vols head to Lexington to take on Kentucky at Kroger Field. The game will kick off at 7:39 p.m. on the SEC Network Tennessee (3-4, 0-4 SEC) is coming off a 45-7 loss at No. 1 Alabama. Redshirt freshman quarterback ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Advances To Class A State Soccer Championship

The Signal Mountain girls soccer team advanced to the Class A state championship game on Thursday with 1-0 overtime win over Chuckey-Doak in Murfreesboro.  The game remained tied at 0-0 through both the first and second half.    In the 93rd minute, Tasha Kohl broke the scoring drought off an assist from Camilia Mincy.    The Lady Eagles were able to ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors