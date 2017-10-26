 Friday, October 27, 2017 51.6°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Corker: ‘I’m All In’ for Tax Reform If Done Right

Thursday, October 26, 2017

During an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Thursday morning, Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), a member of the Senate Budget Committee, discussed tax reform and the need to close a minimum of $4 trillion in loopholes and special interest deductions.

 

He said, “(Tax reform) is something that can be great for our nation.

 I’m all in. I think you know it was the Corker-Toomey, Toomey-Corker compromise in the budget committee that’s allowing this to go forward, and now we begin the tough work. This will be the biggest tax rewrite since 1986. It’s a tremendous undertaking.

 

“The spinach of this is… the $4 trillion in loophole closings, (tax) credit closings, simplifying the code that needs to take place."

 

Senator Corker said the effort "will only be successful if lawmakers and the administration have the courage to make hard decisions and stand up to special interest groups."

 

He said, “I’m all in (for) closing $4 trillion of loopholes. I’m all in for locking arms and having the intestinal fortitude to do it. We have to have appropriate scoring, but I was willing in the budget committee, as a deficit hawk, to give that trillion dollars headroom… I believe if we will lock arms, be tough, close these loopholes, do the things we need to do on the business side, I believe we can get the growth, but it has to prove itself out.

 

“I have 14 months left, and I’m going to go out with afterburners trying to make good things happen. '



October 27, 2017

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

October 27, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

October 26, 2017

DesJarlais Says Bills Break Up Cozy Relationships Between Special Interests, Washington Insiders


Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID  711 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37413  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, M.D., voted for two bills this week that he said “break up the cozy relationship between special interests and Washington insiders.”   He said the Sunshine ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID  711 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37413  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000 --- ANDERSON, KRISTEN RENEA  131 RAY SMITH LANE LIVINGSTON, 38570  Age at Arrest: 25 years ... (click for more)

Opinion

Education Crosses Party Lines

Education crosses all barriers and effects every single person as citizens of Hamilton County, Tennessee, and our country.   In August, the State Collaborative on Reforming Education released the results of a statewide survey of likely voters in Tennessee’s 2018 gubernatorial primary elections. Among Democrats and Republicans surveyed, the results show improving the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Me & Death Threats

I was sorry to see Florida football coach Jim McElwain come out the other day with the fact he and some of his Gators had gotten death threats. In my view the minute you complain or whine about it “the bad guy” get some kind of perverted joy over the discomfort he caused. I’ve gotten more anonymous threats than anyone I know but that’s part of writing opinions. What is troubling ... (click for more)

Sports

CCS, Baylor Advance To State Championship

The Chattanooga Christian School and Baylor soccer teams join Signal Mountain in earning state semifinal wins on Thursday in Murfreesboro.  CCS beat Evangelical Christian School 3-0 in Division II Class A and Baylor rallied to beat Father Ryan 2-1 in overtime in the Division II-AA game.  CCS 3 ECS 0 From the first minute of the Division II-A state semifinal match between ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Advances To Class A State Soccer Championship

The Signal Mountain girls soccer team advanced to the Class A state championship game on Thursday with 1-0 overtime win over Chuckey-Doak in Murfreesboro.  The game remained tied at 0-0 through both the first and second half.    In the 93rd minute, Tasha Kohl broke the scoring drought off an assist from Camilia Mincy.    The Lady Eagles were able to ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors