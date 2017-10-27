Man Who Was Firing Shots At Vehicles On I-75 Said He Has PTSD And Had Run Out Of His Medication

Friday, October 27, 2017

A man who police say was firing a shotgun at passing vehicles on I-75 Matthew said he has PTSD and had run out of his medication.

Matthew Derek Henry, 33, of 5602 Nations Road, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Chattanooga Police officers responded on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. to a call of an "active shooter" in the vicinity of 5053 Hunter Road.

Also responding were units from the Sheriff's Office and the Collegedale Police Department.

Police were told, "A white male has a shotgun and was actively shooting at passing vehicles."

Police were able to obtain video of the shooter from the nearby Tiger Mart. He was wearing camo pants and no shirt. He had a slender build and a buzz haircut. He had a gray patch on the top left side of his head.

He is seen sitting on the side of the building with a gun in his hands. He gets up and begins walking away from the gas station with the gun in plain view.

He then ran across the street into some woods.

The man was next seen on Hunter Road standing on an overpass actively firing the shotgun.

Police continued to search for the man, but were unable to locate him. They were then advised that Henry was the shooter.

He was located at his residence. Relatives said his uncle had picked him up.

Police received several complaints that Henry was shooting into traffic. The callers described "the smoke coming from the gun, as well as hearing the sound of shots fired and the jerk reaction from the shotgun."

Police said, "The actions of the defendant placed society in danger."

The weapon, shell casings and items of clothing he was wearing were all taken by police for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 423 698-2525.