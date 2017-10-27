 Friday, October 27, 2017 60.6°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Firefighters Head Off Large Apartment Building Fire; Discarded Cigarette Butts Listed As Cause

Friday, October 27, 2017
- photo by Bruce Garner
The lead fire investigator for Thursday's 2-alarm apartment fire at The Arbors at Signal Mountain at 751 Runyan Dr. has ruled the cause of the fire as accidental. The investigator said the fire started on the balcony of Apartment 103 on the second floor, most likely from improperly discarded cigarette butts. 
 At 5:19 p.
m., firefighters were dispatched to the blaze. Fire Station 17 on Signal Mountain Road is located a short distance away, and, when the firefighters got into their fire truck and drove out of the bay, they could see significant smoke and flames coming from Building 1 in the apartment complex. Captain Troy Milsaps with Quint 17 immediately called for a second alarm response to bring in an additional six fire companies.

Battalion Chief Carlos Hampton, the incident commander, said the firefighters located the fire on the second floor of the three-story building and took in hand-held hoselines. After making a primary search and finding no one inside, they worked to get the blaze under control. As firefighters set up two aerials to begin spraying water from above, additional firefighters took in hoselines to the third floor and attic. 

Chief Hampton said the firefighters did an outstanding job of containing the fire mainly to three apartment units. Two or three other units had some smoke and water damage. Chief Hampton said the building had a good fire wall, which assisted the firefighters in containing and extinguishing the bulk of the fire in about 15 minutes. Fortunately, all of the residents got out safely and no injuries were reported.

An estimate on the dollar loss was not available, but the building has a grand total of 18 apartment units, most of which were spared any fire damage. With the wiring damaged by the fire, power had to be disconnected from all 18 apartment units. Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the fire victims displaced by the fire. Chief Hampton said that if EPB technicians could not restore power to the undamaged units, then the residents in all 18 apartment units will have to stay elsewhere tonight

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Chattanooga Police and Hamilton County EMS also provided valuable assistance on the scene.   

- Photo2 by Bruce Garner


Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

Police Blotter: Applebee's Waitress Jumps On Car After Group Walks Out On $56 Tab; White Male In 2-Tone Minivan Graffiti Tagging In Southside


Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals:

A waitress at Applebee's on Shallowford Village Drive said she was waiting on a table with three black females and one black male. When they received their bill of $56 they walked out. She witnessed


Opinion

Benefits Of Medical Cannabis Extend To Many Areas

The benefits of medical cannabis extend to many areas… and now threaten some very large campaign contributors, namely manufacturers of opioids, benzodiazepines and alcohol.  Why?  An early warning sign was the the 2014 survey by the National Pain Foundation that asked over 1,300 fibromyalgia patients to rate the effectiveness of the three FDA approved drugs.

Roy Exum: Me & Death Threats

I was sorry to see Florida football coach Jim McElwain come out the other day with the fact he and some of his Gators had gotten death threats. In my view the minute you complain or whine about it "the bad guy" get some kind of perverted joy over the discomfort he caused. I've gotten more anonymous threats than anyone I know but that's part of writing opinions.

Sports

CCS, Baylor Advance To State Championship

The Chattanooga Christian School and Baylor soccer teams join Signal Mountain in earning state semifinal wins on Thursday in Murfreesboro.  CCS beat Evangelical Christian School 3-0 in Division II Class A and Baylor rallied to beat Father Ryan 2-1 in overtime in the Division II-AA game.

Signal Mountain Advances To Class A State Soccer Championship

The Signal Mountain girls soccer team advanced to the Class A state championship game on Thursday with 1-0 overtime win over Chuckey-Doak in Murfreesboro.  The game remained tied at 0-0 through both the first and second half.    In the 93rd minute, Tasha Kohl broke the scoring drought off an assist from Camilia Mincy.


