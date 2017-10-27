 Friday, October 27, 2017 71.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Friday, October 27, 2017
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.


October 27, 2017

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

October 27, 2017

Firefighters Head Off Large Apartment Building Fire; Discarded Cigarette Butts Listed As Cause

October 27, 2017

Man Who Was Firing Shots At Vehicles On I-75 Said He Has PTSD And Had Run Out Of His Medication


Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

The lead fire investigator for  Thursday's  2-alarm apartment fire at The Arbors at Signal Mountain at 751 Runyan Dr. has ruled the cause of the fire as accidental. The investigator ... (click for more)

A man who police say was firing a shotgun at passing vehicles on I-75 Matthew said he has PTSD and had run out of his medication. Matthew Derek Henry, 33, of 5602 Nations Road, was charged ... (click for more)


Re-Grow The Signal Mountain Community

My family and I are so thrilled the Pumpkin Patch Re-Grow effort is underway to restore and enhance the Pumpkin Patch playground atop Signal Mountain.  Over three years of planning and fundraising effort is being put to action through much needed repairs, landscaping, erosion control, and exciting new features.  Both my wife's parents and mine assisted in the original ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Me & Death Threats

I was sorry to see Florida football coach Jim McElwain come out the other day with the fact he and some of his Gators had gotten death threats. In my view the minute you complain or whine about it “the bad guy” get some kind of perverted joy over the discomfort he caused. I’ve gotten more anonymous threats than anyone I know but that’s part of writing opinions. What is troubling ... (click for more)

CCS, Baylor Advance To State Championship

The Chattanooga Christian School and Baylor soccer teams join Signal Mountain in earning state semifinal wins on Thursday in Murfreesboro.  CCS beat Evangelical Christian School 3-0 in Division II Class A and Baylor rallied to beat Father Ryan 2-1 in overtime in the Division II-AA game.  CCS 3 ECS 0 From the first minute of the Division II-A state semifinal match between ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Advances To Class A State Soccer Championship

The Signal Mountain girls soccer team advanced to the Class A state championship game on Thursday with 1-0 overtime win over Chuckey-Doak in Murfreesboro.  The game remained tied at 0-0 through both the first and second half.    In the 93rd minute, Tasha Kohl broke the scoring drought off an assist from Camilia Mincy.    The Lady Eagles were able to ... (click for more)


