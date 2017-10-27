Woman Sues Segway Tour Operators After Wreck In Downtown Chattanooga

Friday, October 27, 2017

A woman has sued the operators of a local Segway tour business after she said she suffered painful injuries in a fall while she was being taught how to use the device.

Susan and Parke Masterson, former Hamilton County residents who now live in Knox County, are suing Chattanooga Segway Tours and the Walnut Bridge Market, the tour headquarters.

The Circuit Court suit says guests are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes ahead of a scheduled tour for safety training.

A Segway is described as "a gyroscopically stabilized two-wheeled battery-powered personal transportation device upon which an individual stands."

In the incident on May 19, Ms. Masterson said she collided with the metal base of a lamppost while receiving training from a male Segway employee.

She said she was instructed to get onto a Segway and ride toward the employee, who was standing directly in front of her. She said she was traveling in a northerly direction on Walnut Street.

The suit says, "By his position, the instructor blocked Susan Masterson's view of what was in front of her."

It says as she was going toward the instructor he told her to turn slightly to the right. That is when she ran into the short metal base and fell off the Segway, it was stated.

The complaint says she suffered serious injuries to her right leg and knee, requiring multiple surgeries, a lengthy period of rehabilitation and physical therapy, and significant medical expenses.

The suit, seeking $850,000 compensatory damages and $250,000 punitive damages, was filed by attorney Jeff Rufolo of the firm of Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers.