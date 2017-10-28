 Saturday, October 28, 2017 45.5°F   rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


16 Smuggled Hispanics Found In Van During I-24 Traffic Stop At Manchester; Driver Charged In Chattanooga Federal Court

Saturday, October 28, 2017

A traffic stop on a van on I-24 near Manchester, Tn., has turned up a driver and 16 Hispanics that authorities said were being smuggled into the U.S.

The driver, Jesus Andres Lujan Jr., is facing federal smuggling charges after he and those in the van were taken to Chattanooga to be interviewed.

The 2004 Chevrolet Express van was stopped by a state trooper on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Lujan said he believed all 16 individuals crammed into the van were in the U.S. illegally.

He said he was being paid $50 each to transport them from Houston, Tex.

Lujan said he was dealing in Houston with Javier Torrez. Authorities said the insurance on the van was in the name of Torrez.

Lujan said the individuals were already in the van when he arrived in Houston to drive them north. He said he did not personally know any of them.

He said he was suppose to take them to a Waffle House at Doraville, Ga. However, authorities said Lujan's cell phone was on a table while he was being interviewed and agents could see messages from Torrez about a delivery to Charlotte, N.C.

Lujan said he thought the "stash house" for the individuals was somewhere near I-45 North and Gulf Bank in Houston.

Three of the individuals in the van were interviewed. They said they thought they were being taken to Atlanta to work. They said none of them had yet paid their smuggling fees.

They said members of the smuggling organization had threatened them multiple times and on occasions had taken their shoes to prevent them from escaping.

They said Lujan had not threatened them, but they said he appeared to be very familiar with how the smuggling operation worked.

 

 



October 28, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

October 27, 2017

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

October 27, 2017

Firefighters Head Off Large Apartment Building Fire; Discarded Cigarette Butts Listed As Cause


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BIRT, DERRICK LEBRON  3889 CLEO CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

The lead fire investigator for  Thursday's  2-alarm apartment fire at The Arbors at Signal Mountain at 751 Runyan Dr. has ruled the cause of the fire as accidental. The investigator ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BIRT, DERRICK LEBRON  3889 CLEO CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BLANKS, JAMES EDWARD  3914 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153810  Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION ... (click for more)

Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2017

Here are the top salaries at the Hamilton County Schools for central office personnel and principals: (click for more)

Opinion

Re-Grow The Signal Mountain Community

My family and I are so thrilled the Pumpkin Patch Re-Grow effort is underway to restore and enhance the Pumpkin Patch playground atop Signal Mountain.  Over three years of planning and fundraising effort is being put to action through much needed repairs, landscaping, erosion control, and exciting new features.  Both my wife's parents and mine assisted in the original ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

There are many things I can’t do very well but when it comes to getting sick I am a champ. For the past 10 days I’ve suffered from the “Mother of all Influenzas” and on Thursday, as I alternated between the sweats and shivers, I got my latest preview of what it will feel like to die in my own bed. My doctor said bed rest but I have never slept for 36 straight hours in my life. ... (click for more)

Sports

Young, Defense Power Tyner Past Central 27-16

Junior fullback Tyon Young scored three touchdowns on short runs and a rock-ribbed defense powered Tyner to a 27-16 non-region victory over Central on Friday night at Wayne Turner Field. It was the final regular season game for both teams and served as tune-up for TSSAA state playoffs that start next week. Tyner (8-2, 4-0), which recognized some members of its 1997 state ... (click for more)

Red Bank Whips Loudon To Win Region 3-AAA Title

Loudon and Red Bank entered Friday’s final regular season football game with identical 7-2 records overall and both were 4-0 in Region 3-3A play.  The region title was awaiting the winner. That was about as close as it got as the never-say-die Lions spotted the Redskins an early 3-0 lead before putting the game away with five straight touchdowns. Loudon scored three late ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors