 Monday, October 30, 2017 63.7°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Chattanooga Convention And Visitors Bureau Begins Search For New President And CEO

Monday, October 30, 2017

A search committee has been selected and a nationwide candidate recruitment process is underway to identify candidates to lead the Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Tom Cupo, chairman of the CVB Board of Directors, said, “This is the next step in the transition process for identifying prospective candidates to be considered as the leader of the CVB.”

A job description and instructions on how to apply can be found at ChattanoogaFun.com/careers. The committee will accept nominations from Oct. 30-Nov. 13. The position will be posted locally and nationally with a number of tourism industry organizations.

“We expect there will be broad interest in the position both locally and nationally,” said Mr. Cupo. “The committee will take the appropriate time to select a new leader.” The new president/CEO is expected to be in place by Feb. 1, 2018.

The transition process was initiated following the decision to retire by Bob Doak who has been the president and CEO of the CVB for 15 years. The CVB board of directors requested Mr. Doak extend his employment until February 2018 to assist in the leadership transition.

“The president and CEO of the CVB is responsible for providing strategic leadership in planning and implementing goals that positively impact the tourism industry throughout Hamilton County,” said Mr. Cupo. “This person will serve as the primary voice for tourism in the community, coordinate with local partners to build on the Chattanooga renaissance, and develop strong relationships with local, state, and national tourism leaders.”

The members of the CVB search committee are executive committee members – Tom Cupo, Mitch Patel, Keith Sanford, Ken DeFoor, Jon Kinsey, and Lisa Maragnano as well as community members Hodgen Mainda, Kim White, and Tom Griscom.



October 30, 2017

Dalton Police Department Investigating Shoplifting At Kohl's On Oct. 27

October 30, 2017

Grant Charged With Rape During Sleepover In East Ridge After Halloween Party

October 30, 2017

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women who apparently worked together to shoplift more than $100 in merchandise from a clothing store. The women took ... (click for more)

Police have charged 23-year-old Gabriel Thomas Grant with rape in an incident following a Halloween party. Grant, of 2855 Old Britain Circle, Chattanooga, was arrested by East Ridge Police ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)


Breaking News

Dalton Police Department Investigating Shoplifting At Kohl's On Oct. 27

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women who apparently worked together to shoplift more than $100 in merchandise from a clothing store. The women took the merchandise into a dressing room together and left behind only empty boxes. The incident happened Oct. 27, at the Kohl’s on Shugart Road. Just before  4 p.m. , two women ... (click for more)

Grant Charged With Rape During Sleepover In East Ridge After Halloween Party

Police have charged 23-year-old Gabriel Thomas Grant with rape in an incident following a Halloween party. Grant, of 2855 Old Britain Circle, Chattanooga, was arrested by East Ridge Police after the incident at some apartments on Sunday.  A woman said she went to bed with her boyfriend following the party. She said several guests stayed overnight, including Grant. He ... (click for more)

Opinion

Let's Get Camp Jordan In The Game - And Response

I'm writing to voice support for the proposed improvements to Camp Jordan. I've participated in recreational league sports there for years and have enjoyed watching the progress and evolution of the facilities. I think the city of East Ridge and the personnel who manage the park have done a fine job providing a local outlet for many sports and recreation enthusiasts, but the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: His First National Anthem

There are hundreds of examples where, in the past century, it has been quoted, “the inmates are running the asylum.” It is a term I’ve used for years and is a pretty good way to describe almost any chaotic situation when “the tail begins to wag the dog.” Members of the Houston Texans football team just provided the most sterling example of the saying’s mettle when the squad, instead ... (click for more)

Sports

Davis, Ulmo Named SoCon Players Of The Week

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team took home a pair of weekly honors from the Southern Conference today.  Senior linebacker Tae Davis is the Defensive Player of the Week, while freshman kicker Victor Ulmo is the Special Teams Player of the Week.  Davis had 14 tackles and a game-changing forced fumble in the Mocs' 23-21 road win over No. 8 Samford ... (click for more)

Georgia Bulldogs Move To No. 2 In The Nation After A 42-7 Win Over Florida

The second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs overwhelmed the Florida Gators 42-7 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville on Saturday, improving to 8-0 for just the eighth time in school history.   Georgia moved up to No. 2 (highest ranking since 2008) and took two first-place votes from No. 1 Alabama In the AP college football poll.   Every team in the Top 10, except for idle ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors