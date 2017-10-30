Chattanooga Convention And Visitors Bureau Begins Search For New President And CEO

Monday, October 30, 2017

A search committee has been selected and a nationwide candidate recruitment process is underway to identify candidates to lead the Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Tom Cupo, chairman of the CVB Board of Directors, said, “This is the next step in the transition process for identifying prospective candidates to be considered as the leader of the CVB.”



A job description and instructions on how to apply can be found at ChattanoogaFun.com/careers. The committee will accept nominations from Oct. 30-Nov. 13. The position will be posted locally and nationally with a number of tourism industry organizations.



“We expect there will be broad interest in the position both locally and nationally,” said Mr. Cupo. “The committee will take the appropriate time to select a new leader.” The new president/CEO is expected to be in place by Feb. 1, 2018.



The transition process was initiated following the decision to retire by Bob Doak who has been the president and CEO of the CVB for 15 years. The CVB board of directors requested Mr. Doak extend his employment until February 2018 to assist in the leadership transition.



“The president and CEO of the CVB is responsible for providing strategic leadership in planning and implementing goals that positively impact the tourism industry throughout Hamilton County,” said Mr. Cupo. “This person will serve as the primary voice for tourism in the community, coordinate with local partners to build on the Chattanooga renaissance, and develop strong relationships with local, state, and national tourism leaders.”



The members of the CVB search committee are executive committee members – Tom Cupo, Mitch Patel, Keith Sanford, Ken DeFoor, Jon Kinsey, and Lisa Maragnano as well as community members Hodgen Mainda, Kim White, and Tom Griscom.

