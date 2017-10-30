Dalton Police Department Investigating Shoplifting At Kohl's On Oct. 27

Monday, October 30, 2017

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women who apparently worked together to shoplift more than $100 in merchandise from a clothing store. The women took the merchandise into a dressing room together and left behind only empty boxes.

The incident happened Oct. 27, at the Kohl’s on Shugart Road. Just before 4 p.m., two women walked into the store and started to shop. One suspect, a blonde woman wearing a white and black shirt, carried a shoe box, a package of tights, and other items into the same dressing woman as her companion, a brunette who wore a gray or blue colored top and carried a light colored purse. The women then left the store and drove away together in a white-colored small SUV. Stolen were a pair of size 10 stiletto high heeled shoes valued at $49.99, a package of All-Over Solutions brand tights valued at $64.99, a package of unknown branded tights valued at $14, and a Modernform brand bra valued at $32.



The suspects were recorded on store surveillance.

Anyone who recognizes these women is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Smith at 706-278-9085, extension 9560 or by email at nsmith@cityofdalton-ga.gov.

