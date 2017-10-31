Brooks Charged With Pushing Woman, Firing Gun In Air, Wrecking Car Into Ditch

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

A man who was arrested earlier in the year on drug and weapon charges was arrested Saturday for pushing a woman, firing a gun in the air and then wrecking his car into a ditch.

Robert Melvin Brooks, 30, who gave an Atlanta address, was charged with assault, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant, duty upon striking fixtures, reckless driving, and driving out of lane.

Police were told there was a man who had fired a gun in the air outside a residence on Youngstown Road. He then got into a red Mustang and left.

Police found the Mustang wrecked into a ditch. Brooks tried to leave, but was located covered in dirt and plant seeds.

He said he had been too drunk to drive. It was found that his drunk level was 0.157.

A female said Brooks pushed her, then went outside and fired the gun. Officers located a 40 caliber shell casing outside the residence.

Brooks was also arrested March 27 at the Inn Town Suites on Gunbarrel Road, where he was found with over $11,000 in cash, weapons and drug paraphernalia.

Police searched his room after being told he had a gun and was in a disorder.

Officers located dozens of plastic bags and a digital scale as well as $10,000 in a plastic H&M bag and $900 under the mattress. The $10,000 was divided into $2,000 bundles bound with rubber bands. He had $360 on his person.

Brooks at first denied having a gun, but later said it was under the couch. Officers found a 9 mm handgun and a sawed-off shotgun.