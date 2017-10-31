 Tuesday, October 31, 2017 62.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


City Public Works Recommending Lowering Water Retention Standard For South Chickamauga Creek Basin

Tuesday, October 31, 2017
City Engineer Bill Payne
City Engineer Bill Payne

City Public Works officials told members of the City Council on Tuesday they are recommending lowering the water retention standards for the South Chickamauga Creek basin.

Bill Payne, city engineer, acknowledged that the money from 1.6 inch water retention to one inch will put the city out of compliance with its MS4 permit. However, he said the city can compensate with some additional regulations and stormwater improvement projects.

The City Council plans to hold a public hearing on the issue next Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Alliance wants to keep the 1.6 requirement, while the Home Builders Association wants it lowered.

The city Stormwater Board did not come up with a recommendation either way. At a meeting on "solar eclipse day" in which two of the nine members were absent, a motion either way could not muster the required five votes.

Mr. Payne said the South Chickamauga Creek basin includes 400 square miles. It is one-third of the city with such areas as land west of Missionary Ridge, up to the Enterprise South Industrial Park and stretching almost to the Tennessee River.

He said the change would put the entire city under the same one-inch standard.

 



October 31, 2017

Demetrice Glover Charged In Case Involving 3 Juveniles, Speeding Car

October 31, 2017

City Public Works Recommending Lowering Water Retention Standard For South Chickamauga Creek Basin

October 31, 2017

Hereford Gets 3-Year Robbery Sentence In Set-Up At Lee Highway Motel


Demetrice Glover, 38, is facing charges in an incident involving three juveniles and a speeding car that police said endangered other motorists. Ms. Glover, of 1206 Sheridan Ave., was charged ... (click for more)

City Public Works officials told members of the City Council on Tuesday they are recommending lowering the water retention standards for the South Chickamauga Creek basin. Bill Payne, city ... (click for more)

Derek Antonio Hereford was sentenced to three years in state prison on Tuesday for his part in a robbery in which a man said he was lured by a woman to the Airport Inn via Facebook, then two ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Demetrice Glover Charged In Case Involving 3 Juveniles, Speeding Car

Demetrice Glover, 38, is facing charges in an incident involving three juveniles and a speeding car that police said endangered other motorists. Ms. Glover, of 1206 Sheridan Ave., was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, reckless endangerment and filing a false police report. A male juvenile was driving the tan Honda in the incident on Sunday, police said. ... (click for more)

City Public Works Recommending Lowering Water Retention Standard For South Chickamauga Creek Basin

City Public Works officials told members of the City Council on Tuesday they are recommending lowering the water retention standards for the South Chickamauga Creek basin. Bill Payne, city engineer, acknowledged that the money from 1.6 inch water retention to one inch will put the city out of compliance with its MS4 permit. However, he said the city can compensate with some additional ... (click for more)

Opinion

Commission Needs To Step Up And Support The 2-Vote Resolution

We hope that what we have read is simply not true--that eight members of the County Commission are not even willing to discuss Commissioner Boyd's proposal to have the Commission vote twice any time it decides to raise our property taxes.  Is there any legitimate reason why anyone would not support this proposal, especially since seven of our commissioners are running for re-election ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Don’t Steal Halloween!

Our growingly-absurd Political Correctness is doing exactly what our “progressives” have hoped in pirating our laughter and ruining our human delight. Therefore, you need to know there will be a lot of your lifelong favorites missing on the porch tonight when the Trick-or-Treaters come calling. For instance, on Halloween 2017 dressing up as a clown is totally forbidden. No more ... (click for more)

Sports

Despite Fans' Ire, Jones Goes About His Business

For Butch Jones, Monday was just another day at the office. The embattled coach shrugged off calls for his firing – and worse – and questions on his status as the Vols’ head football man and if he’s talked to athletic director John Currie, who is being pressured from all sides to get Jones out of Knoxville. Sooner rather than later. Does he still have the support of Currie? ... (click for more)

Davis, Ulmo Named SoCon Players Of The Week

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team took home a pair of weekly honors from the Southern Conference today.  Senior linebacker Tae Davis is the Defensive Player of the Week, while freshman kicker Victor Ulmo is the Special Teams Player of the Week.  Davis had 14 tackles and a game-changing forced fumble in the Mocs' 23-21 road win over No. 8 Samford ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors