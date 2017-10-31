Demetrice Glover Charged In Case Involving 3 Juveniles, Speeding Car

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Demetrice Glover, 38, is facing charges in an incident involving three juveniles and a speeding car that police said endangered other motorists.

Ms. Glover, of 1206 Sheridan Ave., was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, reckless endangerment and filing a false police report.

A male juvenile was driving the tan Honda in the incident on Sunday, police said.

An officer tried to stop the vehicle on Dodson Avenue on tag and tinted window issues. The vehicle fled onto Arlington Avenue, then onto Ramsey Street while disregarding stop signs.

It made a right turn back onto Dodson and continued through a red light at Glass Street. Police said traffic was moderately heavy and other vehicles with a green light had to make abrupt stops to avoid being hit.

It then headed north on Dodson at a high rate of speed while at times going into oncoming traffic.

Police said, "This caused great concern for those traveling south on Dodson Avenue."

The Honda was later found abandoned on Wheeler Avenue with all the doors open and the hood up.

Some items belonging to Ms. Glover were found in the vehicle, including several probation and work-related documents.

Police said Ms. Glover called in 30 minutes later saying her vehicle had been stolen. Officers said there was no indication that it had been.

She was interviewed along with the juveniles. Police were told that Ms. Glover told the juvenile driver to keep going and evade police.