Friends Still Hoping Cold Case Murder Of Gina Muir Can Be Solved

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Nancy Tucker still remembers her friend Gina Muir.

She lost her in 2004 and is still hoping investigators will be able to solve this Cold Case murder.

Ms. Tucker said, "Gina Muir was found just before Thanksgiving 2004 on Mitchell Avenue in the South Side.

"I grew up with Gina and I would love to see justice for her and her family."

On Nov.

20, 2004, at approximately 9:35 p.m., Chattanooga Police were called to the area of 1500 Mitchell Ave. on a report of possible human bones found. Skeletal remains were found at 108 E. Main St. in an overgrown, abandoned lot near an alley which runs through the 1500 block of Mitchell.

At the scene, the medical examiner was able to determine that the remains found were that of a white female. With this information, investigators with Chattanooga Police Department Major Crimes Division worked alongside investigators in the Youth and Family Division to compare a list of missing white females from the area.

On Nov. 23, 2004, the remains found were identified by the medical examiner through dental records as Gina Lea Muir. During the forensic exam, the medical examiner also located a fracture at the base of Gina Muir’s skull which occurred just prior to her death.

Police said Gina had been living at home with her mother after getting out of a relationship. After being confronted by her mother about drug use, she left home. She was staying with friends when she could, but, according to friends, she was basically living out of her vehicle. She was last seen in the Main Street area by an acquaintance in May of 2004 and was reported missing by her mother in June of 2004.

She was born in Chattanooga on July 24, 1966. Gina was the daughter of Gloria Whaley Daniels and Gordon "Gordy" Whaley. She graduated from Gordon Lee High School in 1984. Employers included Aventis, PCA and U.S. Postal Service.



She is survived by two daughters, Jessica Oliver, who was 15 at the time of her death, and Danielle Muir, who was eight.



Investigators followed up on numerous leads, but no suspects have been identified in this cold case.

If you have information on this case, please use the form below or call the cold case hotline: 423-209-7470