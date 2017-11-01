 Wednesday, November 1, 2017 52.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Friends Still Hoping Cold Case Murder Of Gina Muir Can Be Solved

Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Gina Muir
Gina Muir

Nancy Tucker still remembers her friend Gina Muir.

She lost her in 2004 and is still hoping investigators will be able to solve this Cold Case murder.

Ms. Tucker said, "Gina Muir was found just before Thanksgiving 2004 on Mitchell Avenue in the South Side.

"I grew up with Gina and I would love to see justice for her and her family."

 On Nov.

20, 2004, at approximately 9:35 p.m., Chattanooga Police were called to the area of 1500 Mitchell Ave. on a report of possible human bones found. Skeletal remains were found at 108 E. Main St. in an overgrown, abandoned lot near an alley which runs through the 1500 block of Mitchell.

At the scene, the medical examiner was able to determine that the remains found were that of a white female. With this information, investigators with Chattanooga Police Department Major Crimes Division worked alongside investigators in the Youth and Family Division to compare a list of missing white females from the area.

On Nov. 23, 2004, the remains found were identified by the medical examiner through dental records as Gina Lea Muir. During the forensic exam, the medical examiner also located a fracture at the base of Gina Muir’s skull which occurred just prior to her death.

Police said Gina had been living at home with her mother after getting out of a relationship. After being confronted by her mother about drug use, she left home. She was staying with friends when she could, but, according to friends, she was basically living out of her vehicle. She was last seen in the Main Street area by an acquaintance in May of 2004 and was reported missing by her mother in June of 2004.

She was born in Chattanooga on July 24, 1966. Gina was the daughter of Gloria Whaley Daniels and Gordon "Gordy" Whaley. She graduated from Gordon Lee High School in 1984. Employers included Aventis, PCA and U.S. Postal Service.

She is survived by two daughters, Jessica Oliver, who was 15 at the time of her death, and Danielle Muir, who was eight.

Investigators followed up on numerous leads, but no suspects have been identified in this cold case.

If you have information on this case, please use the form below or call the cold case hotline:   423-209-7470



November 1, 2017

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

October 31, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

October 31, 2017

Demetrice Glover Charged In Case Involving 3 Juveniles, Speeding Car


Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BACHAND, DION THOMAS  3409 LISA DR APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412  Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Demetrice Glover, 38, is facing charges in an incident involving three juveniles and a speeding car that police said endangered other motorists. Ms. Glover, of 1206 Sheridan Ave., was charged ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BACHAND, DION THOMAS  3409 LISA DR APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412  Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI) --- BAHLS, MARIA  3115 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON ... (click for more)

Opinion

Commission Needs To Step Up And Support The 2-Vote Resolution

We hope that what we have read is simply not true--that eight members of the County Commission are not even willing to discuss Commissioner Boyd's proposal to have the Commission vote twice any time it decides to raise our property taxes.  Is there any legitimate reason why anyone would not support this proposal, especially since seven of our commissioners are running for re-election ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My November Garden

With a long-range weather forecast that doesn’t allow for a freeze until after Thanksgiving, it is fun to see so many annuals thriving in the leaves and last night’s candy wrappers. Our November Walk through the Garden makes me believe this will be a wonderful autumn. Last month we got twice the rain we normally do and, with 10 full inches over the average for the first 10 months ... (click for more)

Sports

Georgia Bulldogs Are No. 1 In Season’s First College Football Playoff Rankings

For the first time in school history, Georgia has opened the College Football Playoff rankings in the No. 1 spot. On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff Committee put the Bulldogs at No. 1 in the rankings, just ahead of Alabama. Rounding out the top four teams in the country were Notre Dame at No. 3 and Clemson at No. 4. The Bulldogs haven’t been ranked this high since 2008 ... (click for more)

USM May Be Answer To Tennessee Shaking Four-Game Slide

After two straight road-game SEC losses at Alabama and Kentucky, Tennessee’s slumping football team tries to focus on Saturday’s homecoming contest against Southern Miss, which is struggling every bit as much as the Vols, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The Vols (3-5, 0-5 SEC) have lost four in a row and five out of their last six games – an unimpressive 17-13 victory against ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors