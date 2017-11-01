 Wednesday, November 1, 2017 64.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Wednesday, November 1, 2017
November 1, 2017

Alexander Says Tennesseans Buying Insurance Without Subsidies This Year Have Highest Premium Increase In The Nation

Senator Lamar Alexander said on on Wednesday, as open enrollment begins, his bipartisan bill will help the hardworking Tennesseans who are “getting hammered” because they buy insurance in the individual health insurance market and don’t get a government subsidy to help them. These are the people who will have the highest percentage increase in premiums for  HealthCare.gov  states ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 20. No Bills: HALE, MICHAEL WAYNE W 54 M 0 1 GS 1658151 POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE HALE, MICHAEL WAYNE W 54 M 0 2 GS 1658153 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HALE, MICHAEL WAYNE W 54 M 0 GS POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COMMITT A FELONY 3 1658154 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Commission Needs To Step Up And Support The 2-Vote Resolution

We hope that what we have read is simply not true--that eight members of the County Commission are not even willing to discuss Commissioner Boyd's proposal to have the Commission vote twice any time it decides to raise our property taxes.  Is there any legitimate reason why anyone would not support this proposal, especially since seven of our commissioners are running for re-election ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My November Garden

With a long-range weather forecast that doesn’t allow for a freeze until after Thanksgiving, it is fun to see so many annuals thriving in the leaves and last night’s candy wrappers. Our November Walk through the Garden makes me believe this will be a wonderful autumn. Last month we got twice the rain we normally do and, with 10 full inches over the average for the first 10 months ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Jones Now Battling Kendrick Concussion Controversy

(Story will be updated) Tennessee football, mired in controversy over how much longer will Butch Jones coach the team, was fighting a new firestorm Wednesday. Senior offensive lineman Brett Kendrick reportedly played the second half against Kentucky with a concussion and Jones and athletic director John Currie quickly addressed the situation. “I can tell you this: ... (click for more)

Georgia Bulldogs Are No. 1 In Season’s First College Football Playoff Rankings

For the first time in school history, Georgia has opened the College Football Playoff rankings in the No. 1 spot. On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff Committee put the Bulldogs at No. 1 in the rankings, just ahead of Alabama. Rounding out the top four teams in the country were Notre Dame at No. 3 and Clemson at No. 4. The Bulldogs haven’t been ranked this high since 2008 ... (click for more)


