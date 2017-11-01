Desmon Benton, 36, Shot In Cleveland Tuesday Night

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

The Cleveland Police Department responded to 3720 Stephens Road, Apt. 54, in reference to a shooting on Tuesday, at 11:56 p.m.

Officers located Desmon Benton, 36, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was air lifted to Erlanger for medical treatment. He could not provide any suspect details at the scene.

Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene, collected numerous items of evidence and interviewed family members of the victim.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about this incident contact Detective Daniel Gibbs at 423-559-3393.