3 New Lawsuits Filed In Woodmore School Bus Crash

The law firms of Berke Berke and Berke of Chattanooga and Murphy, Falcon and Murphy of Baltimore have filed three new lawsuits involving the tragic Woodmore Elementary bus wreck in which six children were killed and others injured.

They were filed against Durham School Services, National Express and driver Johnthony Walker.

One suit was filed by Joelyn Joubert in behalf of Bruce Shirley and Savannah Joubert, who were injured in the crash.

The suit says Bruce Shirley suffered a broken scapula, a head injury, and other physical and psychological injuries.

It says Savannah Joubert suffered physical and psychological injuries.

Bruce Shirley sued for $375,000 compensatory damages and $3.7 million punitive damages.

Savannah Joubert sued for $50,000 compensatory damages and $500,000 punitive damages as did the mother.

Another was filed by Turisia Robinson and Corey Fletcher, parents of Naszakor Fletcher.

The suit says Naszakor Fletcher suffered a traumatic brain injury and other physical and psychological injuries.

It asks $3,250,000 compensatory damages and $32.5 million punitive damages for the child as well as $975,000 compensatory damages and $9.75 million for the parents.

Sharonda Covington and Derek Stepp filed suit in behalf of Montana Stepp, who suffered a concussion, abdominal injuries and other physical and psychological injuries.

That complaint asks $975,000 compensatory damages and $9,750,000 punitive damages in behalf of the parents and $325,000 compensatory damages and $32.5 million punitive damages in behalf of the child..

Nov. 21 is the deadline for filing suits in the case.