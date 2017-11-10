 Friday, November 10, 2017 61.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Senate Confirms Douglas Overbey As U.S. Attorney For Tennessee's Eastern District

Friday, November 10, 2017

The Senate on Thursday unanimously confirmed J. Douglas Overbey to serve as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee. 

 

The Eastern District includes Chattanooga as well as Winchester, Knoxville and Greeneville. 

 

Senator Bob Corker said, “Doug Overbey’s distinguished law career has spanned nearly four decades, and I am pleased he will be taking his expertise to the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District.

 

“I am confident Doug will serve East Tennesseans with integrity as he has throughout his terms in the state legislature. I congratulate him on his confirmation and thank my colleagues for supporting his nomination.”

Senator Lamar Alexandersaid, “I’ve known Doug for a long time—and I know that Tennessee will be well-served by a man of such good character. Doug is a lifelong East Tennessean and has dedicated his life to service—practicing law for more than 37 years in East Tennessee and currently serving in the Tennessee General Assembly.

"I know Doug will be an excellent U.S. Attorney for East Tennessee, and I am glad the Senate confirmed his nomination.”

Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) said, "I'd like to officially congratulate Doug Overbey on his confirmation as U.S. Attorney. As chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee and as vice-chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Finance Committee, he has shown true leadership on some of the most important issues we deal with as a legislature. His commitment to representing his constituents and producing quality legislation is unwavering.

"Having witnessed his knowledge of the law first hand, I am confident he will do an outstanding job. We will miss his talents and skills in the Senate but I take solace in the fact that East Tennessee has gained an outstanding new federal prosecutor."



The law firms of Berke Berke and Berke of Chattanooga and Murphy, Falcon and Murphy of Baltimore have filed three new lawsuits involving the tragic Woodmore Elementary bus wreck in which six

An 83-year-old woman who was pulled by firefighters from a burning home on Rogers Road on Thursday afternoon remains in critical condition. Shortly after 2 p.m., Chattanooga firefighters responded

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office received a report on Thursday, of a sexual assault that had occurred at a residence on Wooten Drive. The victim, an adult female, advised officers that


3 New Lawsuits Filed In Woodmore School Bus Crash

The law firms of Berke Berke and Berke of Chattanooga and Murphy, Falcon and Murphy of Baltimore have filed three new lawsuits involving the tragic Woodmore Elementary bus wreck in which six children were killed and others injured.  They were filed against Durham School Services, National Express and driver Johnthony Walker. One suit was filed by Joelyn Joubert in behalf

Firefighters Pull Woman, 83, From Burning Home On Rogers Road Thursday Afternoon; She Remains In Critical Condition

An 83-year-old woman who was pulled by firefighters from a burning home on Rogers Road on Thursday afternoon remains in critical condition. Shortly after 2 p.m., Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire at 4005 Rogers Road. As they responded from their respective stations, they were informed by 911 Communications that someone may still be inside the structure.

The Soldier's Funeral

We talk about the sacrifice our service people make defending our freedom, and are sincere in doing so, but for most of us it does not really come home. I had an experience many years ago that brought it home forcibly to me. I don't tell it often because it really tears me up to remember.  It was in the Philippines shortly after World War II. The Huk insurrection was at

Roy Exum: Rassler Ric Flair Claims 10,000

Now before we even start, you've got to declare up front: If    you believe in pro 'rasslin', read on brother, but you think professional wrestling is the biggest sham every perpetuated against the people of the United States, stop reading right now because nothing I may write is going to change your mind. Word comes to us that a new tell-all documentary on Ric "The

Covenant Rallies Past Birmingham Southern In NCAA 1st Round

The remarkable,season will continue for the Covenant volleyball team. The Lady Scots rallied from a 2-1 match deficit to defeat Birmingham Southern 3-2 (25-20, 22-25, 17-25, 26-24, 15-13) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament  on Thursday  afternoon at the Woodruff PE Center on the campus of Emory University. Covenant will advance to the second round

Silverdale Baptist's Kaili Crawley Signs To Play Softball At Tennessee

Silverdale Baptist's Kaili Crawley has signed to play softball for the University of Tennessee Lady Vols. Crawley, a home run-swatting catcher, has been committed to the UT program since January of her freshman year when she was with Central. She led the city last year, her junior year, in batting average, home runs and RBIs. Crawley, who is a 4.0 student, plays


