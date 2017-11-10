Senate Confirms Douglas Overbey As U.S. Attorney For Tennessee's Eastern District

Friday, November 10, 2017

The Senate on Thursday unanimously confirmed J. Douglas Overbey to serve as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

The Eastern District includes Chattanooga as well as Winchester, Knoxville and Greeneville.

Senator Bob Corker said, “Doug Overbey’s distinguished law career has spanned nearly four decades, and I am pleased he will be taking his expertise to the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District.

“I am confident Doug will serve East Tennesseans with integrity as he has throughout his terms in the state legislature. I congratulate him on his confirmation and thank my colleagues for supporting his nomination.”

Senator Lamar Alexandersaid, “I’ve known Doug for a long time—and I know that Tennessee will be well-served by a man of such good character. Doug is a lifelong East Tennessean and has dedicated his life to service—practicing law for more than 37 years in East Tennessee and currently serving in the Tennessee General Assembly.

"I know Doug will be an excellent U.S. Attorney for East Tennessee, and I am glad the Senate confirmed his nomination.”

Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) said, "I'd like to officially congratulate Doug Overbey on his confirmation as U.S. Attorney. As chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee and as vice-chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Finance Committee, he has shown true leadership on some of the most important issues we deal with as a legislature. His commitment to representing his constituents and producing quality legislation is unwavering.

"Having witnessed his knowledge of the law first hand, I am confident he will do an outstanding job. We will miss his talents and skills in the Senate but I take solace in the fact that East Tennessee has gained an outstanding new federal prosecutor."