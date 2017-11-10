Friday, November 10, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.

“Retirement of Rick Davis for 37 years of service with CDOT”

By Blythe Bailey, Administrator for the Department of Transportation



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 21, Article VIII,

Office of the Administrative Hearing Officer, Section 21-150, Creation by ordinance,

contents of ordinance, interlocal agreements, existing municipal power or authority.

FINANCE
b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, relative to the Fire and Police Pension Fund and Limitations and Rollovers.

POLICE
c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Chapter 5, Section 5-87, Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages and Beer Prohibited in Certain Places; Open Containers of Alcoholic Beverages and Beer Prohibited in Certain Places.

TRANSPORTATION
d. An ordinance granting a franchise to Crown Castle NG Central LLC, for the purpose of allowing it to construct, install and operate certain telecommunications wires and cabling within the public rights-of-way in order to provide telecommunications services within the City; setting forth conditions accompanying the grant of the franchise; providing for regulation and use of the system and the public rights-of-way in conjunction with the City's right-of-way ordinance; and prescribing penalties for the violations of the provisions herein.

VI. Ordinances – First Reading:

LEGAL
a. An ordinance considering the requested deannexation of one (1) tract of propertylocated adjacent to Wauhatchie Pike and Emmaus Road which is referenced as TaxMap Parcel No. 165-008 containing approximately three hundred ninety (390) acreswhich is currently in the City of Chattanooga. (Revised Alternative Version)(Deferred from 10/31/17)PLANNINGb. 2017-128 Catherine Hunkapiller (R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 Zero Lot LineResidential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4057 Mountain CreekRoad, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 ZeroLot Line Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2017-128 Catherine Hunkapiller (R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 Zero Lot LineResidential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4057 Mountain CreekRoad, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 ZeroLot Line Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2017-129 Northshore Development, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to E-RD-3 UrbanEdge Residential Detached Zone 3 Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 423 West Bell Avenue, more particularly described herein, fromR-1 Residential Zone to E-RD-3 Urban Edge Residential Detached Zone 3 StoriesMaximum Height. (District 1) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)d. 2017-138 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 ResidentialZone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard, in the 400 block ofGadd Road, and in the 300 block of Allen Road, more particularly described herein,from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning)2017-138 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 ResidentialZone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard, in the 400 block ofGadd Road, and in the 300 block of Allen Road, more particularly described herein,from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2017-138 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 ResidentialZone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard, in the 400 block ofGadd Road, and in the 300 block of Allen Road, more particularly described herein,from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2017-140 James McMahon (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 962 and 976 Pineville Road, more particularlydescribed herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)f. 2017-131 MSBC Black Creek, LLC c/o Randy Stone (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of propertylocated at 3800 block of Cummings Road, more particularly described herein, fromR-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (District1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)g. An ordinance to amend the Downtown Context Map within the Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article XVI, Downtown Form BasedCode, Section 38-693(2), to add 423 West Bell Avenue, more particularly describedbelow, into the Urban Edge Context Area. (District 1)h. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 13071 to incorporate 423 West Bell Avenue,more particularly described below, into the Downtown Form Based Code AreaBoundary. (District 1)i. 2017-087 Zachery Darnell, Attorney at Cavett, Abbott & Weiss (R-1 ResidentialZone to A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at7600, 7604, 7606, 7608, 7610 Davidson Road and the 1000 block of North SanctuaryRoad, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to A-1 UrbanAgricultural Zone, pending amendments to referenced lots. (District 4)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Revised)2017-087 Zachery Darnell, Attorney at Cavett, Abbott & Weiss (R-1 ResidentialZone to A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at7600, 7604, 7606, 7608, 7610 Davidson Road and the 1000 block of North SanctuaryRoad, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to A-1 UrbanAgricultural Zone. (Applicant Version)j. 2017-130 Tracye Brogdon (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 6214 Walden Avenue, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 6)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)k. 2017-132 Adamson Developers, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGCUrban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2001, 2003,and 2005 McCallie Avenue, more particularly described herein, from C-2Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning andStaff)2017-132 Adamson Developers, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGCUrban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2001, 2003,and 2005 McCallie Avenue, more particularly described herein, from C-2Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone.(Applicant Version)l. 2017-142 J. Robert McKenzie (R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 515, 521, and 525 O’Neal Street, moreparticularly described herein, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subjectto certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning andStaff)2017-142 J. Robert McKenzie (R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 515, 521, and 525 O’Neal Street, moreparticularly described herein, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone.(Applicant Version)m. 2017-133 Rowland Development Group, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to LiftConditions A and B from Ordinance No. 6007 of previous Case No. 1968-147 fromproperty located at 801 South Greenwood Avenue, more particularly describedherein. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)n. 2017-145 Tennessee Temple University and Highland Park Baptist Church. Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to approve a Zoning Study for Tennessee Temple University and Highland ParkBaptist Church Institutional PUDs which are generally bounded by Bailey Avenue,on the East by South Willow Street, and on the West by South Hickory Street, andrezoning from R-4 Special Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot LineZone to R-4 Special Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone,subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Professional Services Agreementwith the Trust for Public Land, in substantially the form attached, for a term of one(1) year, from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018, for an amount not to exceed$100,000.00 to be paid in four (4) quarterly installments of $25,000.00 each.b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an office lease with Helen RossMcNabb Center, in substantially the form attached, for a term of forty-two (42)months, for office space at the Family Justice Center located at 5705 Uptain Road,Tax Parcel No. 157M-A-012. (District 6)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an office lease with Prevent ChildAbuse Tennessee, in substantially the form attached, for a term of forty-two (42)months, for office space at the Family Justice Center located at 5705 Uptain Road,Tax Parcel No. 157M-A-012. (District 6)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an office lease with SouthernAdventist University, in substantially the form attached, for a term of forty-two (42)months, for office space at the Family Justice Center located at 5705 Uptain Road,Tax Parcel No. 157M-A-012. (District 6)e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Funding Agreement with theCommunity Foundation of Greater Chattanooga allowing for the use of staff and Citypersonnel from time to time to spend said funds subject to compensation for suchstaff time.f. A resolution of intent recognizing that (i) the proposed Evergreen Real Estate Project(“Project”) will provide necessary improvements to public infrastructure that the Cityof Chattanooga (the “City”) wants to occur within the proposed time for the Project,but does not currently plan to effect in the short term under its existing capitalimprovement plans, and (ii) that the City Council is willing consider an economicimpact plan prepared and submitted to the IDB, with aid from ECD, and reviewed bythe TIF Application Review Committee following a public hearing conducted by theIDB in accordance with the City’s TIF Policy and Procedures. (Revised)HUMAN RESOURCESg. A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to enter into an agreementwith United Healthcare to provide the City of Chattanooga Medicare eligible retireeswith two (2) Medicare Advantage health plans at the rates of $290.42 per member permonth and $354.86 per member per month, with the initial term of the policy beingJanuary 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018, with two (2) additional twelve (12)month renewals, and two (2) additional twelve (12) month options remaining.PLANNINGh. 2017-139 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (Special Exceptions Permit). Aresolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned UnitDevelopment for properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard and in the 300 blockof Allen Road. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2017-139 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (Special Exceptions Permit). Aresolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned UnitDevelopment for properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard and in the 300 blockof Allen Road, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)i. 2017-134 Pratt Land & Development Company (Special Exceptions Permit). Aresolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned UnitDevelopment for property located in the 6100 block of Hixson Pike. (District 3)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)j. 2017-137 Vinod Javer (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a SpecialExceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for properties locatedat 2512 and 2514 Will Kelley Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff)k. John Scott MacLennan/Kaviya Group Corporation (Special Exceptions Permit). Aresolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, changein ownership, located at 3948 Brainerd Road. (District 6)l. 2017-144 Tennessee Temple University (Abandonment Special Exceptions Permit).A resolution abandoning a Special Exceptions Permit for an Institutional PlannedUnit Development for the Tennessee Temple University and Highland Park BaptistChurch Institutional PUDs which are generally bounded on the North by BaileyAvenue, on the East by South Willow Street, and on the West by South HickoryStreet. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationm. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into a donation agreement with River City Company and accept the donation ofall labor, materials, services, taxes, and all other items, now or to be identified in thefuture, necessary to perform certain road improvements on Walnut Street, from FirstStreet to Aquarium Way, Project No. T-17-004-201, from River City Company,subject to the execution of an agreement between the City and Creative Hardscapes,LLC for said improvements, and authorizing the Administrator for the Department ofTransportation to enter into an agreement with Creative Hardscapes, LLC for theimprovements to Walnut Street, in substantially the form attached, at no cost to theCity. (District 7)n. A resolution authorizing the purchase of Whitacre Greer pavers from Liberty Brick,LLC, the sole source for these clay pavers, for the Walnut Street Road ImprovementProject No. T-17-004-201, in the amount of $100,000.00. (District 7)VIII. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4057 Mountain CreekRoad, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 ZeroLot Line Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2017-128 Catherine Hunkapiller (R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 Zero Lot LineResidential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4057 Mountain CreekRoad, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 ZeroLot Line Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2017-129 Northshore Development, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to E-RD-3 UrbanEdge Residential Detached Zone 3 Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 423 West Bell Avenue, more particularly described herein, fromR-1 Residential Zone to E-RD-3 Urban Edge Residential Detached Zone 3 StoriesMaximum Height. (District 1) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)d. 2017-138 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 ResidentialZone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard, in the 400 block ofGadd Road, and in the 300 block of Allen Road, more particularly described herein,from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning)2017-138 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 ResidentialZone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard, in the 400 block ofGadd Road, and in the 300 block of Allen Road, more particularly described herein,from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2017-138 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 ResidentialZone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard, in the 400 block ofGadd Road, and in the 300 block of Allen Road, more particularly described herein,from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2017-140 James McMahon (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 962 and 976 Pineville Road, more particularlydescribed herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)f. 2017-131 MSBC Black Creek, LLC c/o Randy Stone (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of propertylocated at 3800 block of Cummings Road, more particularly described herein, fromR-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (District1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)g. An ordinance to amend the Downtown Context Map within the Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article XVI, Downtown Form BasedCode, Section 38-693(2), to add 423 West Bell Avenue, more particularly describedbelow, into the Urban Edge Context Area. (District 1)h. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 13071 to incorporate 423 West Bell Avenue,more particularly described below, into the Downtown Form Based Code AreaBoundary. (District 1)i. 2017-087 Zachery Darnell, Attorney at Cavett, Abbott & Weiss (R-1 ResidentialZone to A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at7600, 7604, 7606, 7608, 7610 Davidson Road and the 1000 block of North SanctuaryRoad, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to A-1 UrbanAgricultural Zone, pending amendments to referenced lots. (District 4)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Revised)2017-087 Zachery Darnell, Attorney at Cavett, Abbott & Weiss (R-1 ResidentialZone to A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at7600, 7604, 7606, 7608, 7610 Davidson Road and the 1000 block of North SanctuaryRoad, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to A-1 UrbanAgricultural Zone. (Applicant Version)j. 2017-130 Tracye Brogdon (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 6214 Walden Avenue, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 6)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)k. 2017-132 Adamson Developers, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGCUrban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2001, 2003,and 2005 McCallie Avenue, more particularly described herein, from C-2Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning andStaff)2017-132 Adamson Developers, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGCUrban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2001, 2003,and 2005 McCallie Avenue, more particularly described herein, from C-2Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone.(Applicant Version)l. 2017-142 J. Robert McKenzie (R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 515, 521, and 525 O’Neal Street, moreparticularly described herein, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subjectto certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning andStaff)2017-142 J. Robert McKenzie (R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 515, 521, and 525 O’Neal Street, moreparticularly described herein, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone.(Applicant Version)m. 2017-133 Rowland Development Group, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to LiftConditions A and B from Ordinance No. 6007 of previous Case No. 1968-147 fromproperty located at 801 South Greenwood Avenue, more particularly describedherein. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)n. 2017-145 Tennessee Temple University and Highland Park Baptist Church. Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to approve a Zoning Study for Tennessee Temple University and Highland ParkBaptist Church Institutional PUDs which are generally bounded by Bailey Avenue,on the East by South Willow Street, and on the West by South Hickory Street, andrezoning from R-4 Special Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot LineZone to R-4 Special Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone,subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff)6. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution (i) to make certain findings relating to the acquisition, construction, andequipping by M&M Industries, Inc. (“M&M”) of an expansion of its manufacturingfacility at 316 Corporate Place, Chattanooga, Tennessee (the “Corporate PlaceProject”), (ii) to make certain findings relating to the acquisition, construction, andequipping by M&M of a manufacturing facility at 1435 E. 14th Street, Chattanooga,Tennessee (the “14th Street Project”), and (iii) to authorize the Mayor to enter intoand execute an Agreement for Payments in Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes with theIndustrial Development Board of the County of Hamilton, Tennessee, M&M, andHamilton County, Tennessee with respect to the Project.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to execute Loan Agreement No.SRF 2018-406, and all necessary documents, with the Tennessee Department ofEnvironment and Conservation Projects required by the Consent Decree for theInterceptor Sewer System (ISS), in the amount of $17,100,000.00. (Consent Decree)8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.12. Adjournment.