Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
“Retirement of Rick Davis for 37 years of service with CDOT”
By Blythe Bailey, Administrator for the Department of Transportation
V. Ordinances – Final Reading:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 21, Article VIII,
Office of the Administrative Hearing Officer, Section 21-150, Creation by ordinance,
contents of ordinance, interlocal agreements, existing municipal power or authority.
FINANCE
b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, relative to the Fire
and Police Pension Fund and Limitations and Rollovers.
POLICE
c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Chapter 5, Section 5-87,
Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages and Beer Prohibited in Certain Places; Open
Containers of Alcoholic Beverages and Beer Prohibited in Certain Places.
TRANSPORTATION
d. An ordinance granting a franchise to Crown Castle NG Central LLC, for the purpose
of allowing it to construct, install and operate certain telecommunications wires and
cabling within the public rights-of-way in order to provide telecommunications
services within the City; setting forth conditions accompanying the grant of the
franchise; providing for regulation and use of the system and the public rights-of-way
in conjunction with the City's right-of-way ordinance; and prescribing penalties for
the violations of the provisions herein.
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:
LEGAL
a. An ordinance considering the requested deannexation of one (1) tract of property
located adjacent to Wauhatchie Pike and Emmaus Road which is referenced as Tax
Map Parcel No. 165-008 containing approximately three hundred ninety (390) acres
which is currently in the City of Chattanooga. (Revised Alternative Version)
(Deferred from 10/31/17)
PLANNING
b. 2017-128 Catherine Hunkapiller (R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 Zero Lot Line
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4057 Mountain Creek
Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 Zero
Lot Line Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2017-128 Catherine Hunkapiller (R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 Zero Lot Line
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4057 Mountain Creek
Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 Zero
Lot Line Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
c. 2017-129 Northshore Development, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to E-RD-3 Urban
Edge Residential Detached Zone 3 Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 423 West Bell Avenue, more particularly described herein, from
R-1 Residential Zone to E-RD-3 Urban Edge Residential Detached Zone 3 Stories
Maximum Height. (District 1) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)
d. 2017-138 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential
Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1
Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard, in the 400 block of
Gadd Road, and in the 300 block of Allen Road, more particularly described herein,
from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)
(Recommended for approval by Planning)
2017-138 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential
Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1
Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard, in the 400 block of
Gadd Road, and in the 300 block of Allen Road, more particularly described herein,
from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2017-138 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential
Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1
Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard, in the 400 block of
Gadd Road, and in the 300 block of Allen Road, more particularly described herein,
from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
e. 2017-140 James McMahon (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 962 and 976 Pineville Road, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (District 1)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)
f. 2017-131 MSBC Black Creek, LLC c/o Randy Stone (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of property
located at 3800 block of Cummings Road, more particularly described herein, from
R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (District
1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
g. An ordinance to amend the Downtown Context Map within the Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article XVI, Downtown Form Based
Code, Section 38-693(2), to add 423 West Bell Avenue, more particularly described
below, into the Urban Edge Context Area. (District 1)
h. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 13071 to incorporate 423 West Bell Avenue,
more particularly described below, into the Downtown Form Based Code Area
Boundary. (District 1)
i. 2017-087 Zachery Darnell, Attorney at Cavett, Abbott & Weiss (R-1 Residential
Zone to A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at
7600, 7604, 7606, 7608, 7610 Davidson Road and the 1000 block of North Sanctuary
Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to A-1 Urban
Agricultural Zone, pending amendments to referenced lots. (District 4)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Revised)
2017-087 Zachery Darnell, Attorney at Cavett, Abbott & Weiss (R-1 Residential
Zone to A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at
7600, 7604, 7606, 7608, 7610 Davidson Road and the 1000 block of North Sanctuary
Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to A-1 Urban
Agricultural Zone. (Applicant Version)
j. 2017-130 Tracye Brogdon (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 6214 Walden Avenue, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 6)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
k. 2017-132 Adamson Developers, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC
Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2001, 2003,
and 2005 McCallie Avenue, more particularly described herein, from C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
Staff)
2017-132 Adamson Developers, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC
Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2001, 2003,
and 2005 McCallie Avenue, more particularly described herein, from C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone.
(Applicant Version)
l. 2017-142 J. Robert McKenzie (R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 515, 521, and 525 O’Neal Street, more
particularly described herein, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject
to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
Staff)
2017-142 J. Robert McKenzie (R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 515, 521, and 525 O’Neal Street, more
particularly described herein, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone.
(Applicant Version)
m. 2017-133 Rowland Development Group, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to Lift
Conditions A and B from Ordinance No. 6007 of previous Case No. 1968-147 from
property located at 801 South Greenwood Avenue, more particularly described
herein. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
n. 2017-145 Tennessee Temple University and Highland Park Baptist Church. An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to approve a Zoning Study for Tennessee Temple University and Highland Park
Baptist Church Institutional PUDs which are generally bounded by Bailey Avenue,
on the East by South Willow Street, and on the West by South Hickory Street, and
rezoning from R-4 Special Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone to R-4 Special Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone,
subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by
Planning and Staff)
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Professional Services Agreement
with the Trust for Public Land, in substantially the form attached, for a term of one
(1) year, from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018, for an amount not to exceed
$100,000.00 to be paid in four (4) quarterly installments of $25,000.00 each.
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an office lease with Helen Ross
McNabb Center, in substantially the form attached, for a term of forty-two (42)
months, for office space at the Family Justice Center located at 5705 Uptain Road,
Tax Parcel No. 157M-A-012. (District 6)
c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an office lease with Prevent Child
Abuse Tennessee, in substantially the form attached, for a term of forty-two (42)
months, for office space at the Family Justice Center located at 5705 Uptain Road,
Tax Parcel No. 157M-A-012. (District 6)
d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an office lease with Southern
Adventist University, in substantially the form attached, for a term of forty-two (42)
months, for office space at the Family Justice Center located at 5705 Uptain Road,
Tax Parcel No. 157M-A-012. (District 6)
e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Funding Agreement with the
Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga allowing for the use of staff and City
personnel from time to time to spend said funds subject to compensation for such
staff time.
f. A resolution of intent recognizing that (i) the proposed Evergreen Real Estate Project
(“Project”) will provide necessary improvements to public infrastructure that the City
of Chattanooga (the “City”) wants to occur within the proposed time for the Project,
but does not currently plan to effect in the short term under its existing capital
improvement plans, and (ii) that the City Council is willing consider an economic
impact plan prepared and submitted to the IDB, with aid from ECD, and reviewed by
the TIF Application Review Committee following a public hearing conducted by the
IDB in accordance with the City’s TIF Policy and Procedures. (Revised)
HUMAN RESOURCES
g. A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to enter into an agreement
with United Healthcare to provide the City of Chattanooga Medicare eligible retirees
with two (2) Medicare Advantage health plans at the rates of $290.42 per member per
month and $354.86 per member per month, with the initial term of the policy being
January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018, with two (2) additional twelve (12)
month renewals, and two (2) additional twelve (12) month options remaining.
PLANNING
h. 2017-139 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (Special Exceptions Permit). A
resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit
Development for properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard and in the 300 block
of Allen Road. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2017-139 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (Special Exceptions Permit). A
resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit
Development for properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard and in the 300 block
of Allen Road, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
i. 2017-134 Pratt Land & Development Company (Special Exceptions Permit). A
resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit
Development for property located in the 6100 block of Hixson Pike. (District 3)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
j. 2017-137 Vinod Javer (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special
Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for properties located
at 2512 and 2514 Will Kelley Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by
Planning and Staff)
k. John Scott MacLennan/Kaviya Group Corporation (Special Exceptions Permit). A
resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change
in ownership, located at 3948 Brainerd Road. (District 6)
l. 2017-144 Tennessee Temple University (Abandonment Special Exceptions Permit).
A resolution abandoning a Special Exceptions Permit for an Institutional Planned
Unit Development for the Tennessee Temple University and Highland Park Baptist
Church Institutional PUDs which are generally bounded on the North by Bailey
Avenue, on the East by South Willow Street, and on the West by South Hickory
Street. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into a donation agreement with River City Company and accept the donation of
all labor, materials, services, taxes, and all other items, now or to be identified in the
future, necessary to perform certain road improvements on Walnut Street, from First
Street to Aquarium Way, Project No. T-17-004-201, from River City Company,
subject to the execution of an agreement between the City and Creative Hardscapes,
LLC for said improvements, and authorizing the Administrator for the Department of
Transportation to enter into an agreement with Creative Hardscapes, LLC for the
improvements to Walnut Street, in substantially the form attached, at no cost to the
City. (District 7)
n. A resolution authorizing the purchase of Whitacre Greer pavers from Liberty Brick,
LLC, the sole source for these clay pavers, for the Walnut Street Road Improvement
Project No. T-17-004-201, in the amount of $100,000.00. (District 7)
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).
3. Minute Approval.
4. Special Presentation.
5. Ordinances – Final Reading:
LEGAL
a. An ordinance considering the requested deannexation of one (1) tract of property
located adjacent to Wauhatchie Pike and Emmaus Road which is referenced as Tax
Map Parcel No. 165-008 containing approximately three hundred ninety (390) acres
which is currently in the City of Chattanooga. (Revised Alternative Version)
(Deferred from 10/31/17)
PLANNING
b. 2017-128 Catherine Hunkapiller (R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 Zero Lot Line
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4057 Mountain Creek
Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 Zero
Lot Line Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2017-128 Catherine Hunkapiller (R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 Zero Lot Line
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4057 Mountain Creek
Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 Zero
Lot Line Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
c. 2017-129 Northshore Development, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to E-RD-3 Urban
Edge Residential Detached Zone 3 Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 423 West Bell Avenue, more particularly described herein, from
R-1 Residential Zone to E-RD-3 Urban Edge Residential Detached Zone 3 Stories
Maximum Height. (District 1) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)
d. 2017-138 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential
Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1
Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard, in the 400 block of
Gadd Road, and in the 300 block of Allen Road, more particularly described herein,
from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)
(Recommended for approval by Planning)
2017-138 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential
Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1
Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard, in the 400 block of
Gadd Road, and in the 300 block of Allen Road, more particularly described herein,
from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2017-138 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential
Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1
Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard, in the 400 block of
Gadd Road, and in the 300 block of Allen Road, more particularly described herein,
from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
e. 2017-140 James McMahon (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 962 and 976 Pineville Road, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (District 1)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)
f. 2017-131 MSBC Black Creek, LLC c/o Randy Stone (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of property
located at 3800 block of Cummings Road, more particularly described herein, from
R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (District
1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
g. An ordinance to amend the Downtown Context Map within the Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article XVI, Downtown Form Based
Code, Section 38-693(2), to add 423 West Bell Avenue, more particularly described
below, into the Urban Edge Context Area. (District 1)
h. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 13071 to incorporate 423 West Bell Avenue,
more particularly described below, into the Downtown Form Based Code Area
Boundary. (District 1)
i. 2017-087 Zachery Darnell, Attorney at Cavett, Abbott & Weiss (R-1 Residential
Zone to A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at
7600, 7604, 7606, 7608, 7610 Davidson Road and the 1000 block of North Sanctuary
Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to A-1 Urban
Agricultural Zone, pending amendments to referenced lots. (District 4)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Revised)
2017-087 Zachery Darnell, Attorney at Cavett, Abbott & Weiss (R-1 Residential
Zone to A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at
7600, 7604, 7606, 7608, 7610 Davidson Road and the 1000 block of North Sanctuary
Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to A-1 Urban
Agricultural Zone. (Applicant Version)
j. 2017-130 Tracye Brogdon (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 6214 Walden Avenue, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 6)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
k. 2017-132 Adamson Developers, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC
Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2001, 2003,
and 2005 McCallie Avenue, more particularly described herein, from C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
Staff)
2017-132 Adamson Developers, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC
Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2001, 2003,
and 2005 McCallie Avenue, more particularly described herein, from C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone.
(Applicant Version)
l. 2017-142 J. Robert McKenzie (R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 515, 521, and 525 O’Neal Street, more
particularly described herein, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject
to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
Staff)
2017-142 J. Robert McKenzie (R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 515, 521, and 525 O’Neal Street, more
particularly described herein, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone.
(Applicant Version)
m. 2017-133 Rowland Development Group, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to Lift
Conditions A and B from Ordinance No. 6007 of previous Case No. 1968-147 from
property located at 801 South Greenwood Avenue, more particularly described
herein. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
n. 2017-145 Tennessee Temple University and Highland Park Baptist Church. An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to approve a Zoning Study for Tennessee Temple University and Highland Park
Baptist Church Institutional PUDs which are generally bounded by Bailey Avenue,
on the East by South Willow Street, and on the West by South Hickory Street, and
rezoning from R-4 Special Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone to R-4 Special Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone,
subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by
Planning and Staff)
6. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution (i) to make certain findings relating to the acquisition, construction, and
equipping by M&M Industries, Inc. (“M&M”) of an expansion of its manufacturing
facility at 316 Corporate Place, Chattanooga, Tennessee (the “Corporate Place
Project”), (ii) to make certain findings relating to the acquisition, construction, and
equipping by M&M of a manufacturing facility at 1435 E. 14th Street, Chattanooga,
Tennessee (the “14th Street Project”), and (iii) to authorize the Mayor to enter into
and execute an Agreement for Payments in Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes with the
Industrial Development Board of the County of Hamilton, Tennessee, M&M, and
Hamilton County, Tennessee with respect to the Project.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to execute Loan Agreement No.
SRF 2018-406, and all necessary documents, with the Tennessee Department of
Environment and Conservation Projects required by the Consent Decree for the
Interceptor Sewer System (ISS), in the amount of $17,100,000.00. (Consent Decree)
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
12. Adjournment.