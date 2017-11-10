Ooltewah High Investigates Alleged Assault On Student

 Friday, November 10, 2017 48.6°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Ooltewah High School officials are investigating an alleged assault on a student by two fellow students.

The Hamilton County Department of Education issued this statement after the reported incident at the school on Thursday.

Assistant to the Superintendent Tracy Sherman said that the assault was reported to a teacher, and administration immediately investigated the report "based on district policy and procedure."

He said the student does not appear to have been physically injured, but "all precautionary measures have been taken and appropriate consequences issued based on district policies."



The law firms of Berke Berke and Berke of Chattanooga and Murphy, Falcon and Murphy of Baltimore have filed three new lawsuits involving the tragic Woodmore Elementary bus wreck in which six ... (click for more)

An 83-year-old woman who was pulled by firefighters from a burning home on Rogers Road on Thursday afternoon remains in critical condition. Shortly after 2 p.m., Chattanooga firefighters responded ... (click for more)


The law firms of Berke Berke and Berke of Chattanooga and Murphy, Falcon and Murphy of Baltimore have filed three new lawsuits involving the tragic Woodmore Elementary bus wreck in which six children were killed and others injured.  They were filed against Durham School Services, National Express and driver Johnthony Walker. One suit was filed by Joelyn Joubert in behalf ... (click for more)

The Soldier's Funeral

We talk about the sacrifice our service people make defending our freedom, and are sincere in doing so, but for most of us it does not really come home. I had an experience many years ago that brought it home forcibly to me. I don’t tell it often because it really tears me up to remember.  It was in the Philippines shortly after World War II. The Huk insurrection was at ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rassler Ric Flair Claims 10,000

Now before we even start, you’ve got to declare up front: If    you believe in pro ‘rasslin’, read on brother, but you think professional wrestling is the biggest sham every perpetuated against the people of the United States, stop reading right now because nothing I may write is going to change your mind. Word comes to us that a new tell-all documentary on Ric “The ... (click for more)

Lady Owls' Boseman Joins MSU After Four-Year Commitment

Kaya Boseman remembers the day well. It was Black Friday, 2014.   “That was the day after Thanksgiving, the sensational softball star at Ooltewah High School. “It was about a month after I visited Mississippi State to check things out down there. The players, coaches made me feel welcome and regular students were the same way. Did anything else happen that ... (click for more)

Silverdale Baptist's Kaili Phillips Signs To Play Softball At Tennessee

Silverdale Baptist's Kaili Phillips has signed to play softball for the University of Tennessee Lady Vols. Phillips, a home run-swatting catcher, has been committed to the UT program since January of her freshman year when she was with Central. She led the city last year, her junior year, in batting average, home runs and RBIs. Phillips, who is a 4.0 student, plays travel ... (click for more)


