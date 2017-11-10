Ooltewah High Investigates Alleged Assault On Student

Friday, November 10, 2017

Ooltewah High School officials are investigating an alleged assault on a student by two fellow students.

The Hamilton County Department of Education issued this statement after the reported incident at the school on Thursday.

Assistant to the Superintendent Tracy Sherman said that the assault was reported to a teacher, and administration immediately investigated the report "based on district policy and procedure."



He said the student does not appear to have been physically injured, but "all precautionary measures have been taken and appropriate consequences issued based on district policies."