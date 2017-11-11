Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, ERIC LAVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/04/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|AUSTIN, ASHLEY MESHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BAYLOR, LIA NICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BURTON, PAUL GARLAND
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/02/1965
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CAMPBELL, MARY ELISABETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/14/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|CHRISTOPHER, JERI
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/10/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|CLARK, ALISHA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERY UNDER $50
|
|CURTIS, RON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CUSHING, GREGORY L
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/19/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|DAVE, DOMINIQUE JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
|
|ERWIN, MARTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/23/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FLEMISTER, JAYLEN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|GLASCOCK, FRANK R
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GOODWIN, SAMANTHA KERI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JACKSON, TERRENCE LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JOHNSON, STEVE CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/10/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KISER, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|LAZENBY, WILLIAM BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/04/1969
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEE, HASSAN ARIF
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/ MALICIOUS MISCH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSP
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRACATED CRIMINAL TRESS
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARRASSMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
|
|MARSHALL, TERRY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|MCMATH, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/28/1973
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NIZNICK, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FO
|
|OWENS, JUSTIN JERMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER, TRACY LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/20/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESISON OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $25,000
|
|PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POSEY, CARRIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
|
|RHODES, GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 76
Date of Birth: 09/03/1941
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBINSON, GERCARA L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RODDY, JAMES ROBIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $25,000
|
|SANBORN, DANIEL JOHN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|SLIFKO, JOHN S
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/05/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SMITH, JEFFERY MONROE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER $1,000
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|SMITH, KENETRA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|SOLOFF, MARY KATHLEEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|SUTPHIN, DONNY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/20/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- STALKING
|
|TANKERSLEY, HUBERT DELOY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/02/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
|
|VANDERGRIFF, JEREMY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|VAUGHN, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|WATT, KENNETH SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WELLS, RUSSELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/10/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WESTBROOKS, TRAVIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)
|
|WESTER, KRISTIE ADAMS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/01/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - FIRST OFFENSE
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|WHITMIRE, CONNIE FAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|WIMBERLY, SUSAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/26/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
|