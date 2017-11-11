Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Saturday, November 11, 2017 59.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, ERIC LAVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/04/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
AUSTIN, ASHLEY MESHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BAYLOR, LIA NICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BURTON, PAUL GARLAND
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/02/1965
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CAMPBELL, MARY ELISABETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/14/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CHRISTOPHER, JERI
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/10/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
CLARK, ALISHA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERY UNDER $50
CURTIS, RON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUSHING, GREGORY L
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/19/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DAVE, DOMINIQUE JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

ERWIN, MARTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/23/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FLEMISTER, JAYLEN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GLASCOCK, FRANK R
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GOODWIN, SAMANTHA KERI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JACKSON, TERRENCE LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, STEVE CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/10/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KISER, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
LAZENBY, WILLIAM BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/04/1969
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEE, HASSAN ARIF
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/ MALICIOUS MISCH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSP
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRACATED CRIMINAL TRESS
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARRASSMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
MARSHALL, TERRY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MCMATH, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/28/1973
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NIZNICK, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FO
OWENS, JUSTIN JERMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PARKER, TRACY LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/20/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESISON OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $25,000
PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POSEY, CARRIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
RHODES, GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 76
Date of Birth: 09/03/1941
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, GERCARA L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RODDY, JAMES ROBIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $25,000
SANBORN, DANIEL JOHN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

SLIFKO, JOHN S
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/05/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, JEFFERY MONROE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $1,000
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SMITH, KENETRA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
SOLOFF, MARY KATHLEEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
SUTPHIN, DONNY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/20/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • STALKING
TANKERSLEY, HUBERT DELOY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/02/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
VANDERGRIFF, JEREMY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VAUGHN, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
WATT, KENNETH SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WELLS, RUSSELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/10/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WESTBROOKS, TRAVIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)
WESTER, KRISTIE ADAMS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/01/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - FIRST OFFENSE
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
WHITMIRE, CONNIE FAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WIMBERLY, SUSAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/26/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE




