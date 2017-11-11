Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, November 11, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, ERIC LAVAUGHN

5505 BRAINERD ROAD ROOM 228 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

AUSTIN, ASHLEY MESHELLE

2301 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BRUMMITT, RASHAD QUA MEL

7175 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CAMPBELL, MARY ELISABETH

10016 HUNTER TRACE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

CHRISTOPHER, JERI

7522 BORISS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency:

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

CLARK, ALISHA ROSE

1881 COUNTY ROAD 147 RICEVILLE, 37370

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERY UNDER $50

---

CURTIS, RON ALLEN

285 PARKER DR CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CUSHING, GREGORY L

0110 LARCHMONT AVE CHATT, 00000

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

DUNNIGAN, ORLANDA L

1209 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

FLEMISTER, JAYLEN CHASE

4412 LIVE OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---GLASCOCK, FRANK R417 N PALISADES DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773138Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GRANT, BRIAN TERRELL2700 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY THEFT UN---IVEY, MARK EDWIN3615 KNOLLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---JOHNSON, STEVE CHARLES5005 FIKE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---KISER, MICHAEL WAYNE4717 GREENSHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---LAZENBY, WILLIAM BRIAN60 VINEYARD BLVD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEE, HASSAN ARIF5900 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374161648Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/ MALICIOUS MISCHVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRACATED CRIMINAL TRESSVIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARRASSMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)---MARSHALL, TERRY MAURICE1902 DALTON PKE SE #A CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---MAYS, CALVIN ANDREW19 NORTH ANN STREET ASHVILLE, 28801Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MCMATH, JERRY LEE23 MARYLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---OWENS, JUSTIN JERMICHAEL3663 CHATEAU LANE APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---PARKER, TRACY LEE6915 JONES CREEK LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEPOSSESISON OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAMTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $25,000---PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE3919 RHINEHART ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POSEY, CARRIE ANN502 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO---RHODES, GEORGE933 ROCKY SUMMIT RD BEAN STATION, 37708Age at Arrest: 76 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBINSON, GERCARA L2566 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RODDY, JAMES ROBIN3313 REDDING ROAD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $25,000---SANBORN, DANIEL JOHN1042 WILCOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM---SLIFKO, JOHN S14027 BIRCHWOOD PIKE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, JEFFERY MONROE4209 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073002Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER $1,000CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---SMITH, KENETRA DENISE1107 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---SOLOFF, MARY KATHLEEN6915 JONES CREEK LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)---TANKERSLEY, HUBERT DELOY6852 COTTONPORT RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT---VAUGHN, DAVID RAY1639 ROBERSON RD. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY---WATSON, ELIZABETH NEICOLE3909 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212147Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WATT, KENNETH SAMUEL7604 STANDIFER GAP RD, APT 803 Chattanooga, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WELLS, RUSSELL DEWAYNE4627 Norcross Rd Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)EVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WESTBROOKS, TRAVIS WAYNE103 ALPINE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)---WESTER, KRISTIE ADAMS1842 JOSEPH TERRACE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - FIRST OFFENSEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, ERIC LAVAUGHN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/04/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AUSTIN, ASHLEY MESHELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY BAYLOR, LIA NICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BURTON, PAUL GARLAND

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/02/1965

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CAMPBELL, MARY ELISABETH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/14/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE CHRISTOPHER, JERI

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/10/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA CLARK, ALISHA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/07/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERY UNDER $50 CURTIS, RON ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/06/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUSHING, GREGORY L

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/19/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DAVE, DOMINIQUE JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/05/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

ERWIN, MARTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/23/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FLEMISTER, JAYLEN CHASE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE GLASCOCK, FRANK R

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GOODWIN, SAMANTHA KERI

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JACKSON, TERRENCE LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/13/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNSON, STEVE CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/10/1966

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION KISER, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE LAZENBY, WILLIAM BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/04/1969

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEE, HASSAN ARIF

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/30/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/ MALICIOUS MISCH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSP

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRACATED CRIMINAL TRESS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARRASSMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED) MARSHALL, TERRY MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/16/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MCMATH, JERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/28/1973

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NIZNICK, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FO OWENS, JUSTIN JERMICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PARKER, TRACY LEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/20/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESISON OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $25,000 PITTMAN, CALVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/02/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POSEY, CARRIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/25/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO RHODES, GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 76

Date of Birth: 09/03/1941

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, GERCARA L

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/14/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RODDY, JAMES ROBIN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/16/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $25,000 SANBORN, DANIEL JOHN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/26/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

SLIFKO, JOHN S

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 07/05/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SMITH, JEFFERY MONROE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/14/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $1,000

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION SMITH, KENETRA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 SOLOFF, MARY KATHLEEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) SUTPHIN, DONNY

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/20/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

STALKING TANKERSLEY, HUBERT DELOY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/02/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT VANDERGRIFF, JEREMY SHANE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/30/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE VAUGHN, DAVID RAY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY WATT, KENNETH SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/08/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF