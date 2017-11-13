 Monday, November 13, 2017 45.5°F   clear   Clear

JoAnne Favors Not Seeking Re-Election As State Representative In District 28

Monday, November 13, 2017
Rep. Joanne Favors
Rep. Joanne Favors

JoAnne Favors announced Monday that she will not seek re-election as state representative.

She said, "After much meditation and conversations with family and close friends, I have decided to not seek re-election in 2018 for state representative in the 28th Legislative District. My sincere gratitude is extended to the thousands of voters who elected me to serve seven very productive terms in the Tennessee General Assembly. 

"It has been a distinct honor to serve my constituents and the citizens in Tennessee. I have made every effort to work for the good of the people. Now it is time to take a different path which will allow me to devote more time to my five generations of family members, including my 94-year-old mother, my church members and my many friends. I also anticipate having time to complete some writings that are works in progress.

"I was elected in 2004 and currently serve as House Democratic Whip and Vice-Chair of the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators and was appointed by Speaker Beth Harwell to serve on the Opioid Task Force. My current committee assignments include the Health Committee, Health Sub-Committee and the Business and Utilities Committee. Previous committee assignments include chair of the Health Occupations Committee, Banking and Insurance Committee, Family and Children’s Services Committee and Commerce Committee. 

"I will continue to be a strong advocate for child restraints on school buses, accessible and affordable health care, public education, and economic opportunities for vulnerable populations. May God continue to bless us all in this great city, state and nation."



November 13, 2017

Watt, Dave Arrested In Robbery On Cranbrook Drive

Police have arrested Kenneth Samuel Watt and Dominique Dave in connection with a robbery at a residence on Cranbrook Drive last Tuesday. Watt and Dave, who are both 20 and reside in apartments at 7604 Standifer Gap Road, are charged with aggravated robbery. Dante Little and Kobe Lounds said they were inside a shed smoking marijuana while on a break from their jobs at Walmart. ... (click for more)

Longtime Prosecutor Rodney Strong Leaves DA's Office

A longtime prosecutor has left the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office. Melydia Clewell, spokesperson, said Rodney Strong submitted his resignation on Friday. Mr. Strong ran in 2006 for Criminal Court judge after the retirement of Doug Meyer. The post was won by another prosecutor in the office - Barry Steelman. Mr. Strong earlier was one of five candidates for the ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Soldier's Funeral

We talk about the sacrifice our service people make defending our freedom, and are sincere in doing so, but for most of us it does not really come home. I had an experience many years ago that brought it home forcibly to me. I don’t tell it often because it really tears me up to remember.  It was in the Philippines shortly after World War II. The Huk insurrection was at ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Roy Moore’s Set-Up

One of America’s greatest sages once observed, “It’s much easier to fool a man than it is to convince him he’s been fooled.” And before Will Rogers charmed us with that one, the great Mark Twain admonished us to “Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.” So I reckon that’s why my doubt gauge is blinking bright red after the Washington Post published a story on Thursday ... (click for more)

Sports

Early Objective For Hoke Is To Hold Recruiting Class Together

If anyone was wondering, Brady Hoke, Tennessee’s interim coach for the next two weeks, is approaching a tough situation with a no nonsense attitude about whether the Vols can prevent wholesale losses of committed high school prospects. “It’s always a concern and we’re going to work our tails,” Hoke said Monday during his first press conference one day after ex-coach Butch Jones’ ... (click for more)

Atlanta Braves Select Alex Anthopoulos As New General Manager,

Two years after rejecting a lucrative five-year contract extension that would have enabled him to continue his successful tenure as the Blue Jays' general manager, Alex Anthopoulos has accepted the challenge of guiding the Braves past recent problems and toward what could be a very bright future. Anthopoulos was introduced as the Braves' executive vice president and general manager ... (click for more)


