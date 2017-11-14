Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Tuesday, November 14, 2017 41.4°F   clear   Clear

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

AKINS, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
ALLEN, ZACHARY JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
ANDERSON, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAKER, SHANA LANISE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BELL, CHRISTOPHER ADAM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/16/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY )
BENTON, DAKOTA LAMON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOMBASSI, ZACHARY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BRANAM, BILLY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/24/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FINLEY, MOREYO DEVON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HALFACRE, RICKEY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/22/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAIL TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)

HARTLEY, DONALD PAUL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/13/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVEY, ALICIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDERSON, ANTHONY LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HENDERSON, JOE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/21/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST
HOBBS, ASHLEE KRISTEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUMBLE, ROBIN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KNOX, JOSHUA RUDDER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/27/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
LEDBETTER, ANTHONY LOREN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LOFTY, ROBERT TROY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/13/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, DILLON LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORGAN, RANDY LEON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTERSON, KRISTI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRESLEY, DOROTHY F
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
REED, AARON BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
RICHARDSON, KENDRA ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISE) UND
RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/19/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SATTERFIELD, DOMINIQUE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
SPARKS, ANTONIO GERRAL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
STEELE, JOE CARR
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/13/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


STREBER, KATIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SWEATT, AMANDA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/14/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WIMBUSH, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



