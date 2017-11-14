Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AKINS, JOSEPH
1407 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
---
ALLEN, ZACHARY JOSEPH
102 OILER LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
---
ANDERSON, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER
299 VREELAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BAKER, SHANA LANISE
1092 N HAWTHORNE STAPTB CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BANKS, CANDICE ELOISE
7748 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374162721
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
BELL, CHRISTOPHER ADAM
75 CAROL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30763
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY )
---
BELL, JAMAL QUANELL
1108 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044938
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
---
BENTON, DAKOTA LAMON
497 MINNIS RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOMBASSI, ZACHARY TYLER
433 VALLEYBROOK RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BRANAM, BILLY DEWAYNE
6662 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FINLEY, MOREYO DEVON
307 SUNRISE LN C3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HALFACRE, RICKEY
5013 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAIL TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
---
HARTLEY, DONALD PAUL
5934 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARVEY, ALICIA ANN
309 BROWNTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENDERSON, ANTHONY LAMONT
727 E 11TH ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HENDERSON, JOE EDWARD
9593 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HINES, JAMES CLIFFORD
975 HOG HOLLOW RD BETHPAGE, 37022
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
---
HOBBS, ASHLEE KRISTEN
7836 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUMBLE, ROBIN ALLEN
1308 VANESSA DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JENKINS, JAMES O
1603 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081112
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
---
JERONIMO, WILMER
37412 KINGWOOD CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
KNOX, JOSHUA RUDDER
921 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
LACY, DERRICK ANDREW
430 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
LOFTY, ROBERT TROY
123 DREW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL
4516 ROCKY RIVER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MITCHELL, DILLON LEE
1308 REEVES AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORGAN, RANDY LEON
2122 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTERSON, KRISTI NICOLE
3902 ARNOLD PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRESLEY, DOROTHY F
6440 ROCKVIEW LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
---
PRINCE, CHARMIN
2750 THOMAS STREET FLINT, 48506
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
REDDEN, LESA MICHELLE
1820 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
REED, AARON BLAKE
1023 OLDE MILL LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE
6096 EARLY LANE MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SATTERFIELD, DOMINIQUE LEBRON
7255 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
SPARKS, ANTONIO GERRAL
2001 SOUTH LYERL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
---
STEELE, JOE CARR
3709 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STREBER, KATIE MARIE
2304 GUINEVERE PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN
1219 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SWEATT, AMANDA ELIZABETH
2500 N WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TRIVETT, DONALD SCOTT
10306 ARNETT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF STOLEN HAND GUN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL
609 SNOW STREET APT B204 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WIMBUSH, MARK ANTHONY
2002 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
