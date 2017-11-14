Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AKINS, JOSEPH

1407 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

---

ALLEN, ZACHARY JOSEPH

102 OILER LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE

---

ANDERSON, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER

299 VREELAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BAKER, SHANA LANISE

1092 N HAWTHORNE STAPTB CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BANKS, CANDICE ELOISE

7748 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374162721

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

BELL, CHRISTOPHER ADAM

75 CAROL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30763

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY )

---

BELL, JAMAL QUANELL

1108 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044938

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

---

BENTON, DAKOTA LAMON

497 MINNIS RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOMBASSI, ZACHARY TYLER

433 VALLEYBROOK RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

BRANAM, BILLY DEWAYNE

6662 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FINLEY, MOREYO DEVON

307 SUNRISE LN C3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HALFACRE, RICKEY

5013 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAIL TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)

---

HARTLEY, DONALD PAUL

5934 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARVEY, ALICIA ANN

309 BROWNTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HENDERSON, ANTHONY LAMONT

727 E 11TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HENDERSON, JOE EDWARD9593 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HINES, JAMES CLIFFORD975 HOG HOLLOW RD BETHPAGE, 37022Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II---HOBBS, ASHLEE KRISTEN7836 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUMBLE, ROBIN ALLEN1308 VANESSA DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JENKINS, JAMES O1603 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081112Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)CHILD NEGLECTCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARREST---JERONIMO, WILMER37412 KINGWOOD CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---KNOX, JOSHUA RUDDER921 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)---LACY, DERRICK ANDREW430 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---LOFTY, ROBERT TROY123 DREW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL4516 ROCKY RIVER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MITCHELL, DILLON LEE1308 REEVES AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MORGAN, RANDY LEON2122 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PATTERSON, KRISTI NICOLE3902 ARNOLD PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRESLEY, DOROTHY F6440 ROCKVIEW LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTCHILD ENDANGERMENT---PRINCE, CHARMIN2750 THOMAS STREET FLINT, 48506Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---REDDEN, LESA MICHELLE1820 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)---REED, AARON BLAKE1023 OLDE MILL LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE6096 EARLY LANE MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SATTERFIELD, DOMINIQUE LEBRON7255 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)---SPARKS, ANTONIO GERRAL2001 SOUTH LYERL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)---STEELE, JOE CARR3709 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STREBER, KATIE MARIE2304 GUINEVERE PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN1219 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SWEATT, AMANDA ELIZABETH2500 N WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TRIVETT, DONALD SCOTT10306 ARNETT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF STOLEN HAND GUNPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL609 SNOW STREET APT B204 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WIMBUSH, MARK ANTHONY2002 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

AKINS, JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT ALLEN, ZACHARY JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017

Charge(s):

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST ANDERSON, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAKER, SHANA LANISE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/30/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BELL, CHRISTOPHER ADAM

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/16/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY ) BENTON, DAKOTA LAMON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/25/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOMBASSI, ZACHARY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION BRANAM, BILLY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/24/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FINLEY, MOREYO DEVON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HALFACRE, RICKEY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 09/22/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAIL TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)