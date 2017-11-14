Woman Testifies She Saw Buchanan Shoot Her Boyfriend After Earlier Fight Near Skyzoo Bar

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

A woman testified Tuesday that she saw Demetrius "Juice Man" Buchanan shoot her boyfriend, 33-year-old Langdon Strickland, after the two had fought near the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway a couple of nights before.

A first-degree murder charge was bound to the Grand Jury against the 23-year-old Buchanan by General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh.

The witness said in an incident after midnight on Saturday that she found Strickland on top of Buchanan at an adjacent car lot.

She said Strickland then got up and kept apologizing, saying he had been drinking.

The witness said the following Monday, Aug. 14, she dropped Strickland off at the home of "one of his home boys" on South Kelly Street. She said he went inside.

She said she was waiting for him and was tending to her baby in the car when a silver vehicle pulled up and 7-9 shots rang out.

The woman said she could tell there were three men in the vehicle and that Buchanan was firing shots.

She said she pushed her baby down and hunched down herself, then drove to a safer place. When she returned, she was told that Strickland had been shot.

He died three days later from a single gunshot to the head.

Witnesses said the shot came from a gray or silver Ford Escape with North Carolina tags. Police said that turned out to be an Avis rental that had been rented to Gary Stamper.



It was found that Gary Stamper is the fiancee of Buchanan's mother and that he had rented the vehicle for Buchanan to drive, police said.

Police said Buchanan is a validated Gangster Disciple.

Buchanan had been placed on the TBI's 10 Most Wanted List before he turned himself in over a month after the shooting to officers with the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force in Chattanooga.

Judge McVeagh kept the bond for Buchanan at $1 million.