 Tuesday, November 14, 2017 45.3°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Woman Testifies She Saw Buchanan Shoot Her Boyfriend After Earlier Fight Near Skyzoo Bar

Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Demetrius Buchanan
Demetrius Buchanan
A woman testified Tuesday that she saw Demetrius "Juice Man" Buchanan shoot her boyfriend, 33-year-old Langdon Strickland, after the two had fought near the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway a couple of nights before.
 
A first-degree murder charge was bound to the Grand Jury against the 23-year-old Buchanan by General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh.

 

The witness said in an incident after midnight on Saturday that she found Strickland on top of Buchanan at an adjacent car lot.

 

She said Strickland then got up and kept apologizing, saying he had been drinking.

 

The witness said the following Monday, Aug. 14, she dropped Strickland off at the home of "one of his home boys" on South Kelly Street. She said he went inside.

 

She said she was waiting for him and was tending to her baby in the car when a silver vehicle pulled up and 7-9 shots rang out.

 

The woman said she could tell there were three men in the vehicle and that Buchanan was firing shots.

 

She said she pushed her baby down and hunched down herself, then drove to a safer place. When she returned, she was told that Strickland had been shot.

 

He died three days later from a single gunshot to the head.

 
Witnesses said the shot came from a gray or silver Ford Escape with North Carolina tags. Police said that turned out to be an Avis rental that had been rented to Gary Stamper.

 

It was found that Gary Stamper is the fiancee of Buchanan's mother and that he had rented the vehicle for Buchanan to drive, police said.

Police said Buchanan is a validated Gangster Disciple. 

Buchanan had been placed on the TBI's 10 Most Wanted List before he turned himself in over a month after the shooting to officers with the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force in Chattanooga.

Judge McVeagh kept the bond for Buchanan at $1 million.



November 14, 2017

Planned TIF Project On MLK Boulevard Near Riverfront To Get Economic Impact Study, Public Hearing

November 14, 2017

City Council Approves Deannexation Of 390-Acre Parcel Near Wildwood, Ga.

November 14, 2017

2 Arrested On Meth And Marijuana Charges In Rossville


City officials said there will be an economic impact study of an extension of MLK Boulevard to be made possible by a $4 million-$4.5 million TIF (Tax Increment Financing). Officials said it will ... (click for more)

The City Council on Tuesday approved the deannexation of a 390-acre parcel owned by The Institute of Health and Healing at Wildwood. Councilman Chip Henderson made the motion, citing concerns ... (click for more)

Agents with the LMJCDTF conducted a follow-up investigation at 508 James Street, Rossville. The investigation provided probable cause for a subsequent search warrant. While executing the ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Planned TIF Project On MLK Boulevard Near Riverfront To Get Economic Impact Study, Public Hearing

City officials said there will be an economic impact study of an extension of MLK Boulevard to be made possible by a $4 million-$4.5 million TIF (Tax Increment Financing). Officials said it will help make possible a new apartment development, office building and restaurant by the Tennessee River. Cherita Allen, deputy city economic development director, said there will also be ... (click for more)

City Council Approves Deannexation Of 390-Acre Parcel Near Wildwood, Ga.

The City Council on Tuesday approved the deannexation of a 390-acre parcel owned by The Institute of Health and Healing at Wildwood. Councilman Chip Henderson made the motion, citing concerns from the fire department and others about serving the property. Officials noted that it is necessary to go into Georgia from Chattanooga to reach the tract, and access is only by a narrow ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Believe The Women

Roy, how do you know those women or their family didn't attempt to report these abuses decades ago?  The most difficult and dangerous thing for victims of any type abuse is when attempting to report abuse at the hands of power and authority. Look how I was piled on and attacked when attempting to speak up and out about police abuse of power locally.    Really, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Roy Moore Reaction

I knew I was going to get a lot of reaction to my Monday article about Roy Moore, the Alabama candidate for Senate, but I’m standing firm on an American cornerstone. Any person in the United States can be accused of anything but every person who is alleged to have committed a wrong is heavily protected by one fundamental belief – You are innocent until proven guilty. Roy Moore ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Vicker: Hoke Will Get 100 Percent From Players

A handful of Tennessee players met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss Saturday’s SEC game against LSU at Neyland Stadium, their outlook on the rest of the season and new interim head coach Brady Hoke. With two regular-season games left to play, both at Neyland Stadium, the Vols primary focus is sending the seniors out on a high note. “Coach Hoke has told the ... (click for more)

UTC Men Host Hiwassee Thursday

The Chattanooga Mocs finally get to debut in the McKenzie Arena. They welcome Hiwassee at 7 p.m., looking to rebound from an 0-2 start.   While the 0-2 start is less than ideal, the squad showed significant fight in a loss to 2017 CBI Champion Wyoming in the opener last Friday. Cross-country travel and Conference USA strong-men UAB exposed the youthful Mocs Monday night. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors