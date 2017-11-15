Bill Hullander Named President Of Statewide County Trustees Association

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Bill Hullander, Hamilton county trustee since 2010, has been elected president of the Tennessee County Trustees Association (TCTA), a statewide organization that represents the interests of the state’s 95 trustees. He was elected at the County Officials Association of Tennessee (COAT) annual conference in Franklin on Nov. 2.

Very active since being elected, Mr. Hullander has served as president of the East Tennessee Trustees Association and currently sits on the board of directors for COAT. On a local level, he is a member of Woodland Park Baptist Church, a board member of Hamilton County Farm Bureau, on the board of trustees for the Medal of Honor Heritage Center, and a member of the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club.

Since taking office in 2010, Mr. Hullander has successfully implemented new policies and procedures for his office. Hamilton County Trustee’s office now accepts partial payments and prepayments for property tax. He has also brought in the Safe Point and Scanner Systems.

Mr. Hullander was named “East Tennessee Trustee of the Year” in 2015. He has been married to Linda for 47 years. They have two children, Matt (Jenny) Hullander and Mandy (Kenny) Hadden. They have three grandchildren Reese, Finn and Isaac.

For additional information, contact COAT at 615 253-6700.