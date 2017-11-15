2 Commissioners Recommend County Move Forward On Pulling Firing Range Off Moccasin Bend; Coppinger Cautions On County Going It Alone

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Two County Commission members are recommending that the county take the lead in removing its firing range from historic Moccasin Bend.

Commissioner Tim Boyd noted that this week a proposal for bed and breakfast lodging on Moccasin Bend was turned down because of the proximity of the range.

"This is beginning to affect economic development," he said.

Commissioner Boyd said a city task force on the issue appears to be pushing a resolution down the road.

Chairman Randy Fairbanks agreed that the county may want to form its own task force.

However, County Mayor Jim Coppinger cautioned about the county acting on its own, saying it would be costly to have separate firing ranges.

He noted that it once appeared that a joint firing range would be on 11th Street at the Farmers Market property, but he said it was found to be too costly.

He said the city task force, that includes some county personnel, is still meeting on the issue, which he said remains on his radar.

Advocates for the national park at the Bend have long sought removal of the firing range.