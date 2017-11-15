2 Juveniles Arrested After Leading Officers On Chase In Stolen Vehicle

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office SRO sergeant tried to initiate a stop on a stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon near the 600 block of Morrison Springs Road that was reported stolen from the within the City of Chattanooga city limits.When the sergeant attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle took off and a pursuit ensued. The sergeant then lost sight of the vehicle.A short while later, the HCSO SRO from the Center for Creative Arts located the vehicle on North Market Street and attempted to stop the vehicle.The vehicle stopped near the corner of McKendrick Road and Noel Street where the driver and passenger fled on foot. The driver was caught and was placed in custody and deputies pursued the passenger. A short time later, the passenger was also placed in custody by the HCSO. Both the driver and the passenger are juveniles.Law enforcement personnel from Red Bank and the CPD assisted with locating the suspects and the City of Chattanooga was conducting a vehicle recovery on the stolen vehicle from within their jurisdiction.Charges are pending. As this case involves juveniles, details are limited.