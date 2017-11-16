Chattanooga Family Says They Found Wrong Body In Casket

Thursday, November 16, 2017

A Chattanooga family said they found the wrong body in the casket when they went to view a recently deceased loved one on Wednesday.

Dominique Brown told NewsChannel 9 that John P. Franklin Funeral Home was handling the care of his uncle, Benjamin Brown Jr.

He died last week from complications of diabetes.

Mr. Brown said he knew the body was not his uncle because the man in the coffin had legs. Benjamin Brown had lost both legs to diabetes.

He said it was the correct casket and the clothes the family had picked out, but the body was wrong.

"They had to take the clothes off the other guy and put them on my uncle," he said.

Dominique and other loved ones called the rest of the family to tell them what happened.

He told the TV station, "We feel real disrespected. There's nothing they can do to fix this problem."

Funeral home officials said:

The service for Benjamin Brown will go on as scheduled Thursday, November 16th at 1:00 p.m. at the Prospect Baptist Church.