"In God We Trust" Specialty License Plates Still Popular

Thursday, November 16, 2017

County Clerk Bill Knowles announced that “In God We Trust” license plates continue to be popular in Hamilton County. He said, “More than 2,000 have been requested by motorists since introduced by the state in July.”

According to Mr. Knowles, “A good time to obtain the plate is when renewing the vehicles current registration. If swapping in mid-registration year the present plate is to be surrendered for possible credit. The one-time extra cost for the new tag is $2.00. Once the $2.00 fee is paid the plate is renewed annually at the standard $29 renewal cost.”



The County Clerk said, “Senator Paul Bailey, R-Sparta sponsored legislation to make the ‘In God We Trust’ plate an alternative to the standard tag. The bill gives motorists the option to choose between the current tag and the ‘In God We Trust’ plate.”

The specialty tag is available at either the courthouse or the Bonny Oaks branch.