Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda For Tuesday

Thursday, November 16, 2017

Here is the Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts



II. Roll Call – City Manager

Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner LeCompte ____,

Commissioner Pope ___, Commissioner Rose ____



III. Invocation –



IV. Pledge of Allegiance –



V. Consideration of the Minutes for approval or correction:



A. November 7, 2017 Agenda Work Session



B. November 7, 2017 Commission Meeting



VI.

Communication from the MayorVII. Commissioner’s ReportA. Vice Mayor PierceB. Commissioner Ed LeCompteC. Commissioner Terry PopeD. Commissioner Carol RoseVIII. City Manager Report**********************************************************************************************************************Public HearingThe Purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider citizen input in regard to the following items;1) Amending the Zoning Ordinance in regard to Flag Lots.2) Rezoning application to rezone property at 3500 Tacoma Avenue and 215 E. Euclid Avenue fromR-1 to RZ-1.*********************************************************************************************************************IX. Unfinished Business –A. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1098 - AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE,TO AMEND RED BANK MUNICIPAL CODE, TITLE 20, CHAPTER 1, AIR POLLUTIONCONTROL REGULATION, BY PROVIDING FOR REVISED RULES FOR NEW SOURCEREVIEW; INCREASED PERMIT FEES; REVISED AMBIENT AIR QUALITY STANDARDS;AND CERTAIN HOUSEKEEPING PROVISIONS (SECOND AND FINAL READING)B. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1100 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE,AMENDING THE ZONING MAP TO REZONE PROPERTY LOCATED AT 109 WOODROWAVENUE FROM R-1 RESIDENTIAL ZONE TO C-1 COMMERCIAL ZONE (FIRST READING)C. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1101 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEEAMENDING THE ZONING MAP TO REZONE PROPERTY LOCATED AT 103 WOODROWAVENUE, HAMILTON COUNTY TAX MAP PARCEL 109J-B-010.04 FROM R-1 RESIDENTIALZONE TO C-1 COMMERCIAL ZONE (SECOND AND FINAL READING)D. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1102 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE,AMENDING THE ZONING MAP TO REZONE PROPERTY AT HAMILTON COUNTY TAXPARCEL NUMBER 126C-G-014 AT 217 W. RIDGEWOOD AVENUE FROM R-1RESIDENTIAL ZONE TO R-T/Z RESIDENTIAL TOWNHOUSE / ZERO LOT LINE ZONE,SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS (FIRST READING)X. New BusinessA. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1104 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE AMENDING FLAG LOT REQUIREMENTS IN SECTION 204.08 OF THE RED BANK ZONING ORDINANCE, CODIFIED AT SECTION 14-101, ET SEQ., RED BANK CITY CODE (FIRST READING)B. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1105 - AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, AMENDING THE ZONING MAP TO REZONE ADJOINING PROPERTIES AT 3500 TACOMA AVENUE (HAMILTON COUNTY TAX PARCEL NUMBER 118A M 029) AND 216 E. EUCLID AVENUE (HAMILTON COUNTY TAX PARCEL NUMBER 118A M 028) FROM R-1 RESIDENTIAL ZONE TO RZ-1 RESIDENTIAL ZERO LOT LINE ZONE, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS (FIRST READING)C. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1196 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, AND MORELAND ALTOBELLI ASSOCIATES, INC., IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $41,195.00 FOR RIGHT-OF-WAY SERVICES IN REGARD TO CONSTRUCTION EASEMENTSD. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1197 – A RESOLUTION BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, AUTHORIZING A PROGRAM SERVICES GRANT FOR ALPINE CREST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, IN THE AMOUNT OF $2,800XI. Citizen Comments from Red Bank Citizens about Red Bank business (3 minute limit)XII. Adjournment