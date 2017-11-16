Tim Hensley Takes Communication Role At County Schools

Thursday, November 16, 2017

Tim Hensley, APR has joined the Hamilton County Schools working with school system communications "to begin to build relationships with students, staff, parents and the community to involve everyone in the community’s schools."

"Communication is much more than just providing information to our parents and community," Mr. Hensley stated. "To be effective in strengthening the bonds that grow into a community force for change you must provide information about the schools as well as take the time to listen to parents and the community to build solid relationships needed to reach success. " He added, "With educators, parents and the community working together, Chattanooga and Hamilton County will be known for our successful schools and graduates just as we are for our rejuvenated downtown, vibrant arts community or scenic natural landscape."

Officials said, "Mr. Hensley is a 29-year veteran of building communications programs in education and his work has been recognized as exemplary by AdvancEd, the regional accreditation agency often referred to as the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools or SACS. Mr. Hensley also has extensive experience in media having worked in radio and television prior to his career in education."

Most recently, he worked with WDEF-FM Sunny 92.3 radio in Chattanooga.



Mr. Hensley has served in communication leadership positions at the national and state level. He was Southeast Region vice president for the National School Public Relations Association for three years and served as president of the organization. He was also elected president of the Georgia School Public Relations Association on two occasions.

"This community has shown that success will come when you set a goal and work together to accomplish a great task and I am excited to work with our Hamilton County School Board and the community to reach new heights of success for children," said Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. "Tim Hensley has the experience in relationship building between schools and the community to build the partnership needed to reach our goals." He added, "Our community and its children deserve nothing less than to seek world-class schools that will provide a brighter future for each child."

Supt. Johnson said, "The process to build a community partnership through two-way communication will begin with the new $125 million school facility improvement plan unanimously approved by the Hamilton County Commission. Hamilton County Schools will work with students, parents and the community to determine how the plan is to be structured as changes are made to community schools.

“We appreciate our partnership with the Hamilton County Commission and their support in this important effort to seek to improve facilities for our children. We will work with our students, parents and community to put together the best possible plan for our children and our community."