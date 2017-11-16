 Thursday, November 16, 2017 64.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Tim Hensley Takes Communication Role At County Schools

Thursday, November 16, 2017
Left to right are Chase Varnell, Harrison Elementary; Tim Hensley, APR; and Elora Gilbert, Harrison Elementary
Left to right are Chase Varnell, Harrison Elementary; Tim Hensley, APR; and Elora Gilbert, Harrison Elementary

Tim Hensley, APR has joined the Hamilton County Schools working with school system communications "to begin to build relationships with students, staff, parents and the community to involve everyone in the community’s schools."

 

"Communication is much more than just providing information to our parents and community," Mr. Hensley stated. "To be effective in strengthening the bonds that grow into a community force for change you must provide information about the schools as well as take the time to listen to parents and the community to build solid relationships needed to reach success.

"  He added, "With educators, parents and the community working together, Chattanooga and Hamilton County will be known for our successful schools and graduates just as we are for our rejuvenated downtown, vibrant arts community or scenic natural landscape."

 

Officials said, "Mr. Hensley is a 29-year veteran of building communications programs in education and his work has been recognized as exemplary by AdvancEd, the regional accreditation agency often referred to as the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools or SACS.  Mr. Hensley also has extensive experience in media having worked in radio and television prior to his career in education."

 

Most recently, he worked with WDEF-FM Sunny 92.3 radio in Chattanooga.

Mr. Hensley has served in communication leadership positions at the national and state level.  He was Southeast Region vice president for the National School Public Relations Association for three years and served as president of the organization. He was also elected president of the Georgia School Public Relations Association on two occasions.

 

"This community has shown that success will come when you set a goal and work together to accomplish a great task and I am excited to work with our Hamilton County School Board and the community to reach new heights of success for children," said Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. "Tim Hensley has the experience in relationship building between schools and the community to build the partnership needed to reach our goals."  He added, "Our community and its children deserve nothing less than to seek world-class schools that will provide a brighter future for each child."

 

Supt. Johnson said, "The process to build a community partnership through two-way communication will begin with the new $125 million school facility improvement plan unanimously approved by the Hamilton County Commission. Hamilton County Schools will work with students, parents and the community to determine how the plan is to be structured as changes are made to community schools.

“We appreciate our partnership with the Hamilton County Commission and their support in this important effort to seek to improve facilities for our children. We will work with our students, parents and community to put together the best possible plan for our children and our community."



November 16, 2017

Tim Hensley Takes Communication Role At County Schools

November 16, 2017

Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda For Tuesday

November 16, 2017

Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Identifies 27 Suspects On Prescription Drug Abuse Charges


Tim Hensley, APR has joined the Hamilton County Schools working with school system communications "to begin to build relationships with students, staff, parents and the community to involve everyone ... (click for more)

Here is the Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts II. Roll Call – City Manager Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner LeCompte ... (click for more)

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Unit has been conducting a four-month covert operation into prescription drug abuse in the county. Prescription drug abuse is the use of a ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Tim Hensley Takes Communication Role At County Schools

Tim Hensley, APR has joined the Hamilton County Schools working with school system communications "to begin to build relationships with students, staff, parents and the community to involve everyone in the community’s schools."   "Communication is much more than just providing information to our parents and community," Mr. Hensley stated. "To be effective in strengthening ... (click for more)

Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts II. Roll Call – City Manager Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner LeCompte ____, Commissioner Pope ___, Commissioner Rose ____ III. Invocation – IV. Pledge of Allegiance – V. Consideration of the Minutes for approval or correction: A. November ... (click for more)

Opinion

Signal Mountain Should Be Problem Solvers Around The City

Re: Roy Exum’s “Stay, Signal Mountain, Stay”  Well this article is something to think about. I think the split could go either way, and Signal Mountain schools would still flourish, as they have done for the past several years. What I'm worried about is why Signal Mountain has not yet had the guts to go be problem solvers at Howard, or Tyner, or Central. Why do ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Time – Get Ready For The Holidays

One week from today not everyone in the United States will celebrate Thanksgiving.  There is an abundance of people – perhaps in your own family or in your Sunday School class – who wish there was no Thanksgiving or Christmas or New Year’s Eve. For those who struggle with depression and other mental disorders, festive holidays are awful. You see, people like me watch as ... (click for more)

Sports

Soddy Daisy Sweeps Boyd-Buchanan In Season Opener

It’s been several years since Bill Eller coached a high school basketball game in the Chattanooga area, so it was no real surprise that the veteran leader admitted to being “just a little bit tense and nervous” before his team’s first game of the season Tuesday night. Eller is now the head coach at Soddy Daisy and he had a smile on his face after the 63-49 victory over the Boyd-Buchanan ... (click for more)

UTC Women Drop 78-67 Loss At Stetson

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team fell 78-67 at Stetson Wednesday night at the Edmunds Center in non-conference action. UTC starts the season at 0-3 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.   Chattanooga outscored the Hatters 42-28 in the second half and didn’t allow a single field goal in the final frame. Seniors Keiana and Aryanna ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors