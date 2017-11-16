 Thursday, November 16, 2017 53.2°F   clear   Clear

Historical Commission Requires Lewin To Redesign Planned St. Elmo House To Fit In With Neighbors

Thursday, November 16, 2017

Members of the Chattanooga Historical Commission on Thursday, ruling in a case involving one of the board members, said Steve Lewin should go back to the drawing board on a planned house he called "Mid-Century."

A fellow board member said, "I don't want to be the style police and I'm not an architect," but he said the design of the two-story, 2,200-square-foot home at 5010 Tennessee Ave. was too dissimilar from its neighbors.

Carolyn Cubbage said, "I don't see how you can say that house fits into the neighborhood in any way."

Tim McDonald, who owns property on nearby Sunnyside, said, "Frankly, I don't think this fits the neighborhood at all."

Sonny Fryar, a closer neighbor, termed it "alien." 

Mr. Lewin said he was working to save some huge trees on the steep lot and utilizing the building style that is designed "to forge a connection with nature."

Board members said it is not necessary to just strictly stick with the familiar St. Elmo bungalow style on new construction, but the plans can't be too out of character and scope.

JoBeth Kavanaugh said she gets tired each month seeing "poorly imitated Craftsmen" knockoffs come across their desks. But she also said there is a limit on how far to stray from the St. Elmo style.

Neighbors also had a problem with use of a long-idle alley to reach the Lewin property that formerly belonged to Steve Pickett (St. Elmo Baptist Church).

Mr. Fryar said the alley goes within 15 feet of his house and would take away his privacy. Mr. Lewis said that section would not be in play.

Justin White, who is associated with the project, said, "We are trying to build a house in 2017. People will look back a hundred years from now and say it was built then."

Board member Nancy Poston, who has carried out Fort Wood renovations, said it is not unusual for board members to bring forth projects. She said, "We are harder on ourselves than others."

A new house was not built in St. Elmo for decades, but they are suddenly popping up throughout the historic neighborhood at the foot of Lookout Mountain.

Also at the meeting, plans were announced for a new house at 1195 W. 46th St. as well as 5315 and 5321 Virginia Ave.

Some residents said the building boom is taking away a significant amount of St. Elmo's green space.

Mr. Fryar said, "I bought in St. Elmo because I thought I was protected. I don't want the development chaos you have on the North Shore where they build anything they want anywhere they want." 

 

 

 



November 16, 2017

Historical Commission Denies GreenTech Request To Tear Down St. Elmo House

November 16, 2017

Henry Launches Re-Election Campaign With Walden Club Fundraiser

November 16, 2017

Fleischmann, DesJarlais, Graves Help House Pass Tax Reform Bill


The Chattanooga Historical Commission ruled Thursday that the GreenTech development firm cannot tear down an old St. Elmo house it bought for $22,000. Members of the panel said the home at

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry launched his re-election campaign with a Monday night reception. Over 150 people attended the Walden Club's main Ballroom to show their support for the former

Reps. Chuck Fleischmann, Scott DesJarlais and Tom Graves were among House members voting to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, described as historic legislation to reform the American


Historical Commission Denies GreenTech Request To Tear Down St. Elmo House

The Chattanooga Historical Commission ruled Thursday that the GreenTech development firm cannot tear down an old St. Elmo house it bought for $22,000. Members of the panel said the home at 1614 W. 55th St. is a "contributor" to the historic district and could be rehabbed. Chris Anderson of GreenTech said his group advertised the house for sale at $60,000 and did not get any

Henry Launches Re-Election Campaign With Walden Club Fundraiser

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry launched his re-election campaign with a Monday night reception. Over 150 people attended the Walden Club's main Ballroom to show their support for the former County Commission member. Mr. Henry is seeking his second time overseeing the Circuit Court Clerk's Office. He said,  "It is an honor to serve the people of Hamilton County and

Signal Mountain Should Be Problem Solvers Around The City

Re: Roy Exum's "Stay, Signal Mountain, Stay"  Well this article is something to think about. I think the split could go either way, and Signal Mountain schools would still flourish, as they have done for the past several years. What I'm worried about is why Signal Mountain has not yet had the guts to go be problem solvers at Howard, or Tyner, or Central. Why do

Roy Exum: It's Time – Get Ready For The Holidays

One week from today not everyone in the United States will celebrate Thanksgiving.  There is an abundance of people – perhaps in your own family or in your Sunday School class – who wish there was no Thanksgiving or Christmas or New Year's Eve. For those who struggle with depression and other mental disorders, festive holidays are awful. You see, people like me watch as

Bulldogs Preparation Unchanged As Georgia Prepares To Face Kentucky Saturday

After a loss, and a loss like the one Georgia had against Auburn on Saturday, you'd expect some changes to come during preparation for the next game. Maybe it'd be a change in mood during practice, or a slight, maybe even complete, change to the game plan. But for Georgia, it's all going to stay the same. For senior defensive back Aaron Davis, the mood among the team

UTC Women Drop 78-67 Loss At Stetson

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team fell 78-67 at Stetson Wednesday night at the Edmunds Center in non-conference action. UTC starts the season at 0-3 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.   Chattanooga outscored the Hatters 42-28 in the second half and didn't allow a single field goal in the final frame. Seniors Keiana and Aryanna


