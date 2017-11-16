 Thursday, November 16, 2017 53.2°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Architects Invited To Make Pitch For 4 Major School Projects; Testerman Says "2 Men Behind A Closed Door" Should Not Make The Picks

Thursday, November 16, 2017

Architects as of Friday will be able to officially apply to be the designer of one of four major county school projects.

Justin Witt, who oversees county buildings, said a newspaper ad will invite proposals on a new Harrison Elementary School, a new East Hamilton Middle School, a Snow Hill Elementary expansion and remodeling Tyner Middle and Tyner High in a project that will accommodate the move of Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts.

Mr. Witt laid out the selection process, which he said ends with three names for each project designer being given to the county mayor and the school superintendent for a decision.

Board member David Testerman said, "I do not like the fact that we give three names to two men behind a closed door and let them decide. That looks like a questionable, behind-the-scenes deal."

He said the school board should make the selections at an open meeting, adding, "I think we should be as transparent as we possibly can."

Board member Tiffanie Robinson agreed, though she said she did not want to delay moving on the projects.

Joe Smith, another board member, also called for more transparency in the process.

Mr. Witt said a review committee would select five finalists based on their qualifications and the quality of their work. It will initially have a list of five contenders, who will be interviewed, then cut to three.

The panel includes a board member and commissioner from the district where the project is located, the schools maintenance director, the county public works director, the county engineer and a member of the public.

He said the County Commission and School Board would also be involved in the approval process so that 24 people in all were part of the review.

That procedure was put into place during a 2004 building program, he said.

Mr. Witt called it "a very structured, very thorough, very open process that ends up with some very competent architects."

He said choices should be made by January and contracts signed by February.

Harrison Elementary should have a one-year design and 14-month construction period, while East Hamilton will also take a year to design and have an 18-month build time.

The Snow Hill work should take seven months to design and a year to build.

Tyner will take a year to design and be built in phases.

Mr. Witt said the schools will carry out a renovation of Howard Middle School in-house.

 

 

 

 



November 16, 2017

Historical Commission Denies GreenTech Request To Tear Down St. Elmo House

November 16, 2017

Henry Launches Re-Election Campaign With Walden Club Fundraiser

November 16, 2017

Fleischmann, DesJarlais, Graves Help House Pass Tax Reform Bill


The Chattanooga Historical Commission ruled Thursday that the GreenTech development firm cannot tear down an old St. Elmo house it bought for $22,000. Members of the panel said the home at ... (click for more)

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry launched his re-election campaign with a Monday night reception. Over 150 people attended the Walden Club’s main Ballroom to show their support for the former ... (click for more)

Reps. Chuck Fleischmann, Scott DesJarlais and Tom Graves were among House members voting to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, described as historic legislation to reform the American ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Historical Commission Denies GreenTech Request To Tear Down St. Elmo House

The Chattanooga Historical Commission ruled Thursday that the GreenTech development firm cannot tear down an old St. Elmo house it bought for $22,000. Members of the panel said the home at 1614 W. 55th St. is a "contributor" to the historic district and could be rehabbed. Chris Anderson of GreenTech said his group advertised the house for sale at $60,000 and did not get any ... (click for more)

Henry Launches Re-Election Campaign With Walden Club Fundraiser

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry launched his re-election campaign with a Monday night reception. Over 150 people attended the Walden Club’s main Ballroom to show their support for the former County Commission member. Mr. Henry is seeking his second time overseeing the Circuit Court Clerk's Office. He said,  “It is an honor to serve the people of Hamilton County and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Signal Mountain Should Be Problem Solvers Around The City

Re: Roy Exum’s “Stay, Signal Mountain, Stay”  Well this article is something to think about. I think the split could go either way, and Signal Mountain schools would still flourish, as they have done for the past several years. What I'm worried about is why Signal Mountain has not yet had the guts to go be problem solvers at Howard, or Tyner, or Central. Why do ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Time – Get Ready For The Holidays

One week from today not everyone in the United States will celebrate Thanksgiving.  There is an abundance of people – perhaps in your own family or in your Sunday School class – who wish there was no Thanksgiving or Christmas or New Year’s Eve. For those who struggle with depression and other mental disorders, festive holidays are awful. You see, people like me watch as ... (click for more)

Sports

Bulldogs Preparation Unchanged As Georgia Prepares To Face Kentucky Saturday

After a loss, and a loss like the one Georgia had against Auburn on Saturday, you’d expect some changes to come during preparation for the next game. Maybe it’d be a change in mood during practice, or a slight, maybe even complete, change to the game plan. But for Georgia, it’s all going to stay the same. For senior defensive back Aaron Davis, the mood among the team ... (click for more)

UTC Women Drop 78-67 Loss At Stetson

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team fell 78-67 at Stetson Wednesday night at the Edmunds Center in non-conference action. UTC starts the season at 0-3 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.   Chattanooga outscored the Hatters 42-28 in the second half and didn’t allow a single field goal in the final frame. Seniors Keiana and Aryanna ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors