 Saturday, November 18, 2017 62.1°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Amear Richard Charged In October Shooting Of Lawanna Carter On Rogers Road

Saturday, November 18, 2017
Amear Richard
Amear Richard
Chattanooga Police have charged 22-year-old Amear Richard with a shooting on Rogers Road that happened last month.
 
Investigators with the Chattanooga Police Department's Homicide Division with the assistance of CPD Street Crimes Unit, Intelligence Unit, and SWAT Team arrested the suspect on Friday.
 
Richard, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. 

The victim in the shooting was 29-year-old Lawanna Carter.

On Monday, Oct. 23, at 10:23 p.m., Chattanooga Police officers responded to a call of a person shot. Officers responded to a local hospital on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.
 
The victim arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.
 
A witness told police a male suspect approached the vehicle the victim was in and fired shots at the victim. 



November 19, 2017

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

November 18, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

November 18, 2017

Amear Richard Charged In October Shooting Of Lawanna Carter On Rogers Road


Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, DUSTIN JEFFERY  16 BUCKNER RD FLINTSTONE, 30725  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police have charged 22-year-old Amear Richard with a shooting on Rogers Road that happened last month.   Investigators with the Chattanooga Police Department's Homicide ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga, and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.  All were published by Chattanoogan.com.  and printed by College Press at Collegedale. The ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, DUSTIN JEFFERY  16 BUCKNER RD FLINTSTONE, 30725  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VEHICULAR HOMICIDE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE SPEEDING FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY VIOLATION OF SEAT BELT LAW DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED ... (click for more)

Opinion

Signal Mountain Should Be Problem Solvers Around The City

Re: Roy Exum’s “Stay, Signal Mountain, Stay”  Well this article is something to think about. I think the split could go either way, and Signal Mountain schools would still flourish, as they have done for the past several years. What I'm worried about is why Signal Mountain has not yet had the guts to go be problem solvers at Howard, or Tyner, or Central. Why do ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

As we welcome another Saturday of the funnies, our attention is drawn to two little boys, ages 5 and 7, who are excessively mischievous. They are always getting into trouble and their parents know if any mischief occurs in their town, the two boys are probably involved.    Understand, we have no idea who these boys are, or where any of the Saturday Funnies originate. ... (click for more)

Sports

Notre Dame Blasts CPA 42-20 For Historic Shot At State Title

Christ Presbyterian Academy had football history on its side Friday night. But, it was Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish that made school history against the Lions. Notre Dame won its first TSSAA playoff semifinal game and the impressive 42-20 Division II-2A victory over CPA gave the Irish their initial shot at a state championship. “This is amazing,” Notre Dame defensive ... (click for more)

Bowens, Batiste Lead Tyner To 42-7 Romp Over Marion

There was no need for a fourth-quarter rally at Tyner Friday night. The Tyner Rams had to score three touchdowns in the final five minutes at Jasper on Sept. 15 to beat the Marion County Warriors, 37-28, but the second meeting of the season wasn’t nearly as close. The visiting Warriors scored a touchdown on their second possession for a 7-0 lead, but the Rams came to life ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors