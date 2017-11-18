Amear Richard Charged In October Shooting Of Lawanna Carter On Rogers Road

Saturday, November 18, 2017

Chattanooga Police have charged 22-year-old Amear Richard with a shooting on Rogers Road that happened last month.

Investigators with the Chattanooga Police Department's Homicide Division with the assistance of CPD Street Crimes Unit, Intelligence Unit, and SWAT Team arrested the suspect on Friday.

Richard, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The victim in the shooting was 29-year-old Lawanna Carter.

On Monday, Oct. 23, at 10:23 p.m. , Chattanooga Police officers responded to a call of a person shot. Officers responded to a local hospital on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

The victim arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A witness told police a male suspect approached the vehicle the victim was in and fired shots at the victim.



