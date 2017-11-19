Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, November 19, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARTERBURN, ALEXIS DANE

6783 SAWTOOTH DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESCAPE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

AUSTIN, KEITH LEE

6422 STALLION LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

BROOME, ANTHONY BENARD

959 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (PILLS)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE)

---

CHEATHAM, KICIA O

100 DORROH LANE APT 12 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CHEEVES, LILLIE ANEISE

1430 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CHUBB, MONTEL RICE

2613 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

COMBS, BRIAN KEITH

8481 SHAWN RIDGE DR HARRISON, 373419678

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

INDECENT EXPOSURE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

CRAIG, DANIELLE CHEYENNE

2110 LANCE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DOUGLAS, JAMELLE RAEMONE

1410 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

---

DUNCAN, AALEEDA

1258 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023718

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FLETCHER, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT

8328 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONE CHILD SUPPORT)

---

FOWLER, PRACEY KAY

4304 12 TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

---

HALL, AARON WILLIAMS

19 N LARCHMOORE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED)

---

HALL, SHARON ELISE

1021 NORTH LARCHMONT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374112441

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

HAYES, JAMES DARNALL

509 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111916

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

HICKMAN, JAMMIE SUE

273 BANISTER RD GREENBRIAR, 72058

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

---

HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR

5108 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

JOHNSON, DEANGELO CORDALE

1870 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062655

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

LAWRENCE, DESI CENTILL

1526 SPRINGVALLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR (SUSPENDED DRIVER LICENSE)

FAILURE TO APPEAR (SUSPENDED DRIVER LICENSE)

---

LEMING, JOSHUA DAVID

10357 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

LOPEZ, SAMANTHA L

4212 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

MADDOX, CAITLIN ALEXIS

1023 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MCDANIEL, KAYLA MECHEILL

454 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113106

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

MCDANIEL, KELSEY

5512 HONEYSUCKLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MCDONALD, JAJUANA LAFAYE

4115 HARBOR HILLS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

---

NEFF, ANDREW JOSEPH

661 LOWER CRAVENS TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

ODOM, ZACHARY WAYNE

5587 SEA GROVE LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

PEARSON, CLINTON MARCELLUS

4120 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

PICKETT, BRANDON GWIN

1817 BOLINGER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT )

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)

---

PROCTOR, KELBY L

109 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 373794641

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

PUGH, COURTNEY S

1417 ONEAL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

---

ROGERS, DANNY LYNN

321 HUGHES LAKE RD SE Cleveland, 373238841

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ESCAPE

---

SAMPLE, NOAH JAMES

3920 CLAIRMONT DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

SHACKLEFORD, TEANDRA DESHEA

119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113762

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SILLS, JIMMY LEE

1701 N CONCORD RD, APT 011 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SILVERS, ROZIEQIA NELISHAA

461 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

SKINNER, DAVID LEBRON

2017 CLOVERDALE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

TROXELL, JASON EUGENE

900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

TURNER, ELIZABETH JUNE

3401 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061821

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

---

WHEELER, SHAWN R

23 VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HAL

---

WHITE, ADRIAN DONTA

4046 TRAILWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

WILSON, ROBERT LEE

22995 HIGHWAY 41 CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

WOLF, JOHN WALTER

4123 QUIN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ZELLANDER, KEVIN DEWAYNE

114010 WEST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

