 Sunday, November 19, 2017 45.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, November 19, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARTERBURN, ALEXIS DANE 
6783 SAWTOOTH DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESCAPE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
AUSTIN, KEITH LEE 
6422 STALLION LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
BROOME, ANTHONY BENARD 
959 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (PILLS)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE)
---
CHEATHAM, KICIA O 
100 DORROH LANE APT 12 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CHEEVES, LILLIE ANEISE 
1430 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CHUBB, MONTEL RICE 
2613 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
COMBS, BRIAN KEITH 
8481 SHAWN RIDGE DR HARRISON, 373419678 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
INDECENT EXPOSURE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
CRAIG, DANIELLE CHEYENNE 
2110 LANCE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DOUGLAS, JAMELLE RAEMONE 
1410 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
DUNCAN, AALEEDA 
1258 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023718 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FLETCHER, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT 
8328 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONE CHILD SUPPORT)
---
FOWLER, PRACEY KAY 
4304 12 TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
HALL, AARON WILLIAMS 
19 N LARCHMOORE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED)
---
HALL, SHARON ELISE 
1021 NORTH LARCHMONT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374112441 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
HAYES, JAMES DARNALL 
509 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111916 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
HICKMAN, JAMMIE SUE 
273 BANISTER RD GREENBRIAR, 72058 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR 
5108 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JOHNSON, DEANGELO CORDALE 
1870 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062655 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
LAWRENCE, DESI CENTILL 
1526 SPRINGVALLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR (SUSPENDED DRIVER LICENSE)
FAILURE TO APPEAR (SUSPENDED DRIVER LICENSE)
---
LEMING, JOSHUA DAVID 
10357 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
LOPEZ, SAMANTHA L 
4212 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MADDOX, CAITLIN ALEXIS 
1023 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCDANIEL, KAYLA MECHEILL 
454 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113106 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MCDANIEL, KELSEY 
5512 HONEYSUCKLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCDONALD, JAJUANA LAFAYE 
4115 HARBOR HILLS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
NEFF, ANDREW JOSEPH 
661 LOWER CRAVENS TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ODOM, ZACHARY WAYNE 
5587 SEA GROVE LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
PEARSON, CLINTON MARCELLUS 
4120 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
PICKETT, BRANDON GWIN 
1817 BOLINGER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT )
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
---
PROCTOR, KELBY L 
109 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 373794641 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
PUGH, COURTNEY S 
1417 ONEAL ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
---
ROGERS, DANNY LYNN 
321 HUGHES LAKE RD SE Cleveland, 373238841 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ESCAPE
---
SAMPLE, NOAH JAMES 
3920 CLAIRMONT DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
SHACKLEFORD, TEANDRA DESHEA 
119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113762 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SILLS, JIMMY LEE 
1701 N CONCORD RD, APT 011 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SILVERS, ROZIEQIA NELISHAA 
461 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
SKINNER, DAVID LEBRON 
2017 CLOVERDALE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TROXELL, JASON EUGENE 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TURNER, ELIZABETH JUNE 
3401 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061821 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
WHEELER, SHAWN R 
23 VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HAL
---
WHITE, ADRIAN DONTA 
4046 TRAILWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WILSON, ROBERT LEE 
22995 HIGHWAY 41 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
WOLF, JOHN WALTER 
4123 QUIN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ZELLANDER, KEVIN DEWAYNE 
114010 WEST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

ARTERBURN, ALEXIS DANE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESCAPE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
 hcsheriff.gov/cor/mugview/image.php?ID=541236" height="250" width="200" alt="">
AUSTIN, KEITH LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
BROOME, ANTHONY BENARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (PILLS)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE)
CHEEVES, LILLIE ANEISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
COMBS, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DOUGLAS, JAMELLE RAEMONE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
DUNCAN, AALEEDA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FLETCHER, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONE CHILD SUPPORT)
HALL, AARON WILLIAMS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED)
HALL, SHARON ELISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE


HAYES, JAMES DARNALL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/31/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/23/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOHNSON, DEANGELO CORDALE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LAWRENCE, DESI CENTILL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/26/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR (SUSPENDED DRIVER LICENSE)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR (SUSPENDED DRIVER LICENSE)
LEMING, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/23/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
LOPEZ, SAMANTHA L
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MADDOX, CAITLIN ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/07/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCDANIEL, KAYLA MECHEILL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCDANIEL, KELSEY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDONALD, JAJUANA LAFAYE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

NEFF, ANDREW JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ODOM, ZACHARY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PEARSON, CLINTON MARCELLUS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
PICKETT, BRANDON GWIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT )
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
PROCTOR, KELBY L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
PUGH, COURTNEY S
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
ROGERS, DANNY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/17/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSEESSION OF METH)
SAMPLE, NOAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/12/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SHACKLEFORD, TEANDRA DESHEA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SILLS, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SILVERS, ROZIEQIA NELISHAA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
SKINNER, DAVID LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/11/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TROXELL, JASON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WHEELER, SHAWN R
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HAL
WHITE, ADRIAN DONTA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILSON, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/31/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



November 19, 2017

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

November 19, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

November 18, 2017

Democrat David Jones Raises $10,000 Toward Campaign Against Incumbent McCormick


Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARTERBURN, ALEXIS DANE  6783 SAWTOOTH DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363  Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

The campaign to elect David Jones to the Tennessee House of Representatives for District 26 announced that it has surpassed its $10,000 goal for early contributions and pledges.   ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga, and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.  All were published by Chattanoogan.com.  and printed by College Press at Collegedale. The ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARTERBURN, ALEXIS DANE  6783 SAWTOOTH DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363  Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESCAPE) VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT) --- AUSTIN, KEITH LEE  6422 STALLION LANE HARRISON, 37341  Age at Arrest: 27 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Signal Mountain Should Be Problem Solvers Around The City

Re: Roy Exum’s “Stay, Signal Mountain, Stay”  Well this article is something to think about. I think the split could go either way, and Signal Mountain schools would still flourish, as they have done for the past several years. What I'm worried about is why Signal Mountain has not yet had the guts to go be problem solvers at Howard, or Tyner, or Central. Why do ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The School Board Bullies

When the good people of Signal Mountain join with their loved ones to give thanks for many, many blessings on this hallowed Thursday, you can bet the Hamilton County Department of Education will be on nary a list. For the past year a diligent advisory committee has studied the feasibility of forming its own school district and exactly one week prior to Thanksgiving, the misguided ... (click for more)

Sports

LSU Hammers Vols 30-10 In Hoke's Debut As Interim Coach

(Story will be updated) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Butch Jones is long gone. But Tennessee’s on-field results were about the same as they’ve been since Georgia humiliated the Vols 41-0 on Sept. 30. Nationally ranked LSU’s defense effectively stymied Tennessee’s defense most of the game and the Tigers got two rushing touchdowns in a 30-10 SEC victory before an announced ... (click for more)

UTC Finishes Tough Season With 10-3 Win Over ETSU

A youthful Tom Arth knew he was facing the biggest coaching challenge of his life back in the spring when he was hired as the next head man for the Chattanooga Mocs football team, but he didn’t know exactly how challenging it would be. It hasn’t been the season that Arth had planned as things didn’t always go as he had hoped, but the best news is that the season finished on a ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors