City, County Planning To Use Tax Increment Financing For Extending MLK Boulevard To The Riverwalk

Thursday, November 2, 2017

Hamilton County and the City of Chattanooga are proposing a public-private partnership to extend MLK Boulevard across Riverfront Parkway to the Tennessee Riverwalk trailhead at Blue Goose Hollow.

The proposed public-private partnership is between the city, county and Nashville developer Evergreen Real Estate - the developer of Cameron Harbor - which is offering to build the new section of MLK Boulevard on parcels of land they own.


“In addition to the jobs provided by the construction of this new road, I’m excited that this will provide residents with a new connection to the Riverwalk, a wonderful asset for our county and our region,” said County Mayor Jim Coppinger.


Proposed improvements include extending, straightening, and widening MLK Boulevard across Riverfront Parkway to the trailhead as well as sidewalks, lighting, and parking. The proposed street extension would happen in conjunction with Cameron Harbor’s 3rd phase.


Evergreen would construct the street using $4 million of tax increment financing (TIF). The TIF means future tax revenue from the Cameron Harbor development would fund the MLK Boulevard construction. The street would then be deeded over to the city.


“This is a great example of what can happen when government comes together with the private sector. Through this public-private partnership, we are providing needed infrastructure and access to the Riverwalk for everyone in Chattanooga while creating good jobs for our area,” said Mayor Andy Berke.


He said, "Through use of the TIF, city and county residents gain access to a new street and right of way that will increase access to the Riverwalk, improve infrastructure, and increase visibility for commercial development."


“We’re excited about partnering with the city and county to provide this amenity to our residents and the citizens of Chattanooga who will benefit from this new street. This infrastructure will complement our vibrant residential community,” said Aaron White, principal and co-founder of Evergreen.


The proposed infrastructure is the first TIF project under new policies implemented in 2015. It requires multiple approval layers including an application review committee, an economic impact analysis, a public hearing, approval by the City’s Industrial Development Board (IDB), approval by City Council, and approval by the County Commission.



November 2, 2017

Surprise Party At Jay's Bar Winds Up Costing 3-Day Beer License Suspension

A "surprise appreciation party" for the owner of Jay’s, 1914 Wilder St., ended up causing big problems for Johna Douglas. Her bar / restaurant was closed for a week prior to and after Sept. 28. When she was returning from a vacation with her husband, they stopped at a restaurant and he received a call about a problem at the bar. The couple went to Jay’s where Ms. Douglas’ customers ... (click for more)

Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts II. Roll Call – City Manager  Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner LeCompte ____, Commissioner Pope ___, Commissioner Rose ____ III. Invocation –   IV. Pledge of Allegiance –   V. Consideration of the Minutes for approval or ... (click for more)

Opinion

Commission Needs To Step Up And Support The 2-Vote Resolution

We hope that what we have read is simply not true--that eight members of the County Commission are not even willing to discuss Commissioner Boyd's proposal to have the Commission vote twice any time it decides to raise our property taxes.  Is there any legitimate reason why anyone would not support this proposal, especially since seven of our commissioners are running for re-election ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Paul Newman’s Rolex

In August of 1983, James Cox had just unpacked at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, Maine, and stepped out in the August sun to take a closer look at his new college. He was walking across the parking lot when this spikey-haired chick roared up in a little Nissan, stopped it with the handbrake to throw up some gravels, and got out carrying a six pack of beer. As Paul watched, ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Jones Now Battling Kendrick Concussion Controversy

Tennessee football, mired in controversy over how much longer will Butch Jones coach the team, was fighting a new firestorm Wednesday. Senior offensive lineman Brett Kendrick reportedly played the second half against Kentucky with a concussion and Jones and athletic director John Currie quickly addressed the situation. “I can tell you this: We would never, ever knowingly ... (click for more)

Georgia Bulldogs Are No. 1 In Season’s First College Football Playoff Rankings

For the first time in school history, Georgia has opened the College Football Playoff rankings in the No. 1 spot. On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff Committee put the Bulldogs at No. 1 in the rankings, just ahead of Alabama. Rounding out the top four teams in the country were Notre Dame at No. 3 and Clemson at No. 4. The Bulldogs haven’t been ranked this high since 2008 ... (click for more)


