Victor Miller Announces Campaign For Hamilton County Sheriff; City Police Homicide Unit Supervisor To Run As Democrat

Thursday, November 2, 2017

Victor Miller, a Chattanooga Police Department Homicide Unit supervisor, announced Thursday his candidacy for Hamilton County Sheriff.

He said, “I am pleased and honored to announce my candidacy for Hamilton County Sheriff. I care about our community and want to focus on keeping us safe and building community relationships.”

“We can make Hamilton County safer and reduce crime by focusing on the crimes that matter most to us, protecting our children and schools, providing more support and resources to our deputies, and building relationships between all segments of Hamilton County’s diverse community and law enforcement.”

His campaign said, "As a law enforcement officer, Miller has dedicated his life to serving and protecting our community. Miller’s experience serving the community includes his duties as a patrol officer, homicide detective, police department spokesperson, Crime Stoppers coordinator, and currently as a Homicide Unit Supervisor. Additionally, Miller served a role in tragic cases such as the Chattanooga Terrorist Attack and Woodmore bus crash."

"Miller has a deep understanding of the issues facing our community and has forged a relationship with community members across the county. Miller’s community involvement includes current and past service on committees that focus on supporting victims and witnesses of violence, recruitment, diversity, employee benefits, community-oriented policing, and enhancing law enforcement response to victims of violence."

He stated, “I will do everything I can to preserve all the great things about Hamilton County and will work diligently to make our community an even better and safer place to live, work, and visit. Your safety is my top priority.

“Over the coming months, I will release specific plans on how we can make Hamilton County better and safer for everyone.

“I look forward to meeting with and listening to the concerns and ideas of community members."

A campaign kickoff event will be Saturday, Nov. 18, from 6-8 p.m. at Granfalloon, 400 E. Main St.

Incumbent Sheriff Jim Hammond, a Republican, is running again.