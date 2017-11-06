Jackie Nation Indicted For Traffic Death Of Meredith Lawler Last November

Monday, November 6, 2017

The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted Jackie Harold Nation for the traffic death last November, of Meredith Lawler, 29.

Nation, 47, of 4937 Lavender Trail, Hixson, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, failure to maintain lane, and DUI.

Police said one vehicle was traveling north on N. Access Road towards the roundabout, while a second vehicle was going south away from the roundabout around 8 p.m.

The first vehicle, a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, went into oncoming traffic striking the second vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Prius, head-on.

Both drivers had to be extracted by the Chattanooga Fire Department. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment by Hamilton County EMS.

Ms. Lawler, whose vehicle was hit, went into surgery for critical injuries sustained in the crash. She later died.

Nation, who caused the wreck was treated and released.

Ms. Lawler left behind a daughter.