4 People Arrested After Brief Pursuit In Bradley County

Monday, November 6, 2017

A traffic stop was initiated Sunday night in Bradley County by a patrol deputy on a blue van that was traveling north on N. Ocoee St. above the posted speed limit.

The van continued to travel even after the patrol deputy initiated audible emergency equipment. While failing to stop for the deputy, a detective was able to position his vehicle in front of the van. Once the detective slowed down for a traffic light showing red, the van struck the rear of the detective’s vehicle which ended the brief pursuit.

Contact was made with the driver and three occupants who were immediately detained. A positive alert on the blue van by one of the agency’s K-9s led to the discovery of approximately four ounces of methamphetamine, two loaded handguns, multiple cell phones, and numerous items identified as drug paraphernalia.

The driver and three occupants faces the below criminal charges:

(Driver) Christopher Graves, 27, of Lithia Springs, Ga.
• Felony evading
• Reckless endangerment
• Possession of Schedule II for resale (Meth)
• Felony drug paraphernalia
• Possession of firearm during dangerous felony

(Passenger) Taylor Marie Jones, 20, of Lithia Springs, Ga. 
• Possession of Schedule II for resale (Meth)
• Felony drug paraphernalia
• Possession of firearm during dangerous felony
• Fugitive from justice (outstanding criminal warrant from state of Georgia)

(Passenger) Chad Coleman, 29, of Lithia Springs, Ga. 
• Possession of Schedule II for resale (Meth)
• Felony drug paraphernalia
• Possession of firearm during dangerous felony
• Possession of firearm by convicted felon (convicted of violent felony in state of Georgia)

(Passenger) Tyson Lynn Vaughn, 36, of Cleveland, Tn. 
• Possession of Schedule II for resale (Meth)
• Felony drug paraphernalia
• Possession of a firearm during dangerous felony 



