 Monday, November 6, 2017 68.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Prosecutor Says Pilot Flying J Sales Team Had Culture Of "Lying, Cheating" To Boost Profits, Personal Pay; Chattanooga Trial To Take 6 Weeks Or More

Monday, November 6, 2017

Prosecutor David Lewen of Knoxville told a federal jury in Chattanooga on Monday afternoon that the sales team at the Pilot Flying J convenience store chain had a strategy of upping profits and personal pay by "lying, cheating and lulling customers."

Former Pilot president Mark Hazelwood and three others are facing wire and mail fraud charges.

The trial is set to go six weeks or more, attorneys said Monday.

Hazelwood is standing trial along with executive Scott "Scooter" Wombold and account representatives Heather Jones and Karen Mann.

Prosecutor Lewen said a single truck can consume 1,600 gallons of diesel a month, and many trucking firms have a large fleet. He said discounts are important to the carriers.

He said the Pilot team promised trucking firms certain discounts, but managed to "rip off the trucking companies so more profit would go into their pockets. The more they cheated the trucking companies the more their profits would increase."

Prosecutor Lewen said trucking companies might be promised "cost +2" but actually receive "cost +12."

He said another tactic was to offer rebate checks, but to reduce the amount promised in the checks.

The prosecutor said the government obtained a number of emails and videos showing company officials bragging about getting away with cheating the trucking firms.

He said Hazelwood was aware of the scheme and in one email about deceiving customers had this seven-word message: "Rebate. Rebate. Masturbate. Make them feel special."

Prosecutor Lewen said at the time Pilot was making hundreds of millions of dollars in annual profits and Hazelwood was getting 3.5 percent of the take.

He said Hazelwood was charged with witness tampering for calling his long-time assistant and telling her to lie to agents. She is scheduled to testify.

He said Wombold was charged with lying because he lied three times when interviewed by agents.

The prosecutor said Brian Mosher "did the dirty work" for Wombold and will take the witness stand against him.

He said Ms. Mann, in one email about defrauding the trucking firms, said "she loved it."

Testimony is set to begin on Tuesday morning. 

The Pilot chain is owned by the Haslam family, but Governor Bill Haslam and Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam have denied any knowledge of a plan to defraud trucking companies.

Fourteen employees have already entered guilty pleas, and some of them are set to testify for the government.

The charges followed a 2013 raid by federal agents at the company's headquarters in Knoxville.

The Pilot Flying J board earlier agreed to a $92 million civil penalty, and the firm has paid some $85 million to settle lawsuits. It is paying the legal bills of the four remaining defendants.

Prosecutor Francis "Trey" Hamilton told Judge Curtis Collier the government's case may take about 15 trial days. The defense said it will have proof over about the same time period.

Judge Collier said trial will be held Monday-Thursday each week.

A number of prospective jurors told the judge they had medical issues or were needed at work or home. But enough jurors were secured to begin opening statements at mid-afternoon.

The case was moved to Chattanooga from Knoxville due to publicity issues.



November 6, 2017

Man Who Was Shot By Business Owner On E. Main At First Gave Fake Name To Police

November 6, 2017

Vehicular Homicide Charge Dismissed Against Ambulance Driver In Case In Which Patient Died

November 6, 2017

Senator Jim Tracy Accepts Trump Appointment As State Director For Rural Development, Resigns Seat


Police said a man who was shot by the business/home owner on E. Main Street on Oct. 22 gave a false name at first, but it was learned through fingerprints that he is a local man with an extensive ... (click for more)

Crystin Keys, the ambulance driver for Puckett EMS in the June 16, 2017 accident in which the patient in transport died, on Monday entered a guilty plea to settle all criminal charges.   ... (click for more)

Senator Jim Tracy (R-Shelbyville) Monday announced he has resigned as senator of the 14th District and speaker pro tempore of the Senate effective immediately. President Donald Trump appointed ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Man Who Was Shot By Business Owner On E. Main At First Gave Fake Name To Police

Police said a man who was shot by the business/home owner on E. Main Street on Oct. 22 gave a false name at first, but it was learned through fingerprints that he is a local man with an extensive criminal record. Robert Fitzgerald Brown, 36, of 2509 Chamberlain Ave., is charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, two counts of theft of property and criminal impersonation. ... (click for more)

Vehicular Homicide Charge Dismissed Against Ambulance Driver In Case In Which Patient Died

Crystin Keys, the ambulance driver for Puckett EMS in the June 16, 2017 accident in which the patient in transport died, on Monday entered a guilty plea to settle all criminal charges.   Ms. Keys appeared in the Floyd County Superior Court in Rome.   She was charged with vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane.  The case was settled with her plea ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Has Happened To Us?

I am writing this from my reflections of a child of the fifties and sixties because I am hurt and dismayed from the events surrounding us today. The church shooting in Texas yesterday brought me to tears and I just wondered what has happened to us. Of course, there was bad things I remember from growing up during that time. I remember hiding under our seats during drills for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Don’t Impeach Trump

If you’ll reach over and grab that black book on the bedside table, you can turn to Proverbs 6:16-19 and learn about abominations. Back when you were a kid you learned an abomination was a word depicting “a feeling of hatred,” or, perhaps better put, “a thing that causes disgust or hatred.” The passage in Proverbs reads, “There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are detestable ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Berry, Smith, Williams To Miss Rest Of The Season

Tennessee coach Butch Jones held his weekly press conference on Monday and one of the first subjects discussed was the Vols’ injury situation after a 24-10 win over Southern Miss snapped a four-game losing streak. Starting with players who will miss the rest of this season: All-America kick return special Evan Berry. He was injured in the Georgia Tech game, missed the ... (click for more)

Hamilton Heights Preps For Season With Revamped Roster

Hamilton Heights Christian Academy Hawks released their varsity basketball schedule for the 2016-2017 season on Monday. The Hawks kick off the regular season by hosting the annual Hawks Havoc on Nov. 17-18. This year’s event will be held in the intimate home gym of the Hawks. Tickets will be pre-sold and are available in the school of ? ce or on the school ’ s website at ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors