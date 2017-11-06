2nd-Grade Teacher At CSAS Missing Since Sunday Afternoon

Monday, November 6, 2017

A second-grade teacher at Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (CSAS) has not been seen since he went to the school to work late Sunday afternoon.

A missing persons report has been filed on John Eaton.

His wife Melissa, said he left their house around 5:45 p.m.

saying he was going to the school to prepare for the upcoming school week.

He never returned home.

According to school surveillance cameras, he did not go to the school on Sunday afternoon.

He is in his second year of teaching at CSAS.

If you have any information on John Eaton, call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 423-209-7000.