Alexus Thrasher, 18, Charged With Running Over Ex-Boyfriend At College Hill Courts

Monday, November 6, 2017

Police said 18-year-old Alexus Thrasher ran over her former boyfriend with an SUV at the College Hill Courts.

Ms. Thrasher, of 1703 E. 14th St., is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic assault.

In an incident on Oct. 22, police responded to 618 W. 12th St. Court on a pedestrian struck. Officers found Demarkio Suttles lying in the grass. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Police were told that a white SUV with Ms. Thrasher as the driver ran over the victim.

The victim said he and his ex-girlfriend were outside and somehow he got run over.

His injuries included bruising to his right shoulder, bruising to his head, and bruising to his sternum which caused difficulty breathing.

A witness said the couple was arguing before the victim was struck.

Police obtained video that showed a white SUV going from a parking space up onto grass and running over the victim.

Ms. Thrasher is being held on $125,000 bond.